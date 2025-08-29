Local leaders call for action after Minnesota school shooting

Local government and religious leaders say it is time to “cry out for action” in the wake of the Minnesota school shooting.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 18 people, including 15 youth, were injured in the Aug. 27 shooting at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said news of the shooting was jarring.

“While such shootings have sadly become commonplace, this one hits close to home, not only because it occurred at a Catholic school, but also because the gunman shot through the windows of a church where children and their teachers were praying at the start of a new school year,” Cupich said in a statement. “If any place should have been safe, it should have been there. If any time should have been safe, it should have been then.

“Tragically, we know no place or time when Americans — even children — are safe from the curse of gun violence. While we join our prayers with others that those injured in body and spirit will heal and that the murdered children will be received into heaven, we must also cry out for action to prevet even one more such tragedy.

“The facts are clear. Guns are plentiful and common sense attempts to limit their availability have been largely rejected in the name of freedom not found in our Constitution. Cutbacks in funding for health care and social service programs will only exacerbate a national mental health crisis and increase alienation. We therefore pray for those who hold the power to make the safety of our people a national priority.

“We ask God to give them the courage to take the steps they know will alleviate if not eliminate the fear parents must feel sending their children off to school and Americans feel leaving their homes for simple errands. Surely they must be moved by these shootings. We pera that they will not see them as inevitable because then we will have certainly surrounded our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said as a former high school history teacher with deep roots in Minnesota, “I grieve with these communities.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families experiencing this incomprehensible suffering and loss,” she said in a statement.

She called for unity and commitment at every level of government to create change.

“Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in our country,” Preckwinkle said. “This disgraceful reality reflects our collective failures to secure a better tomorrow for our youth, and we must do better.

“Gun violence is preventable. Common sense gun laws, accountability for gun manufacturers and investments in violence prevention and behavioral health are proving effective at keeping people and communities safe. Our heroic first responders cannot do it all; community leaders, lawmakers and researchers must work together to ensure all children and families have the support they need to thrive in safe and successful communities.

“We must face the fact that guns are robbing children of their futures and leaving communities heartbroken. Our children deserve our protection and leadership. We can and must do better.”