Madison County takes back prescription drugs

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will operate a drop-off site for Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in Edwardsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine, Sheriff Jeff Connor, Coroner Nick Novacich and Emergency Management Agency Director Fred Patterson will be operating the drop-off site in coordination with the DEA.

The drop-off site, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,Saturday, offers drive-up service.

The site will be in the Madison County Administration Building’s back parking lot on Second Street. The address is 157 North Main Street, Edwardsville.

Coroner Novacich said: “By reducing the number of prescription medications on our streets and in our homes, we are helping ensure these drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands. Properly disposing of unneeded and expired medications is a simple yet powerful way we can all contribute to making

Madison County a safer place to live.”

Sheriff Connor said, “The Drug Take Back program continues to be a proven way to lower the chances of prescription drugs getting into the hands of those who abuse these types of drugs.”

State’s Attorney Haine added: “We encourage residents to take advantage of this convenient way to dispose of unneeded medications. This program saves lives and would not be possible without the support of our law enforcement and community partners.”

Many opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

Items that can be accepted at the event include:

• Prescription medication including controlled substances

• Over-the-counter medications

• Vitamins

Items that cannot be accepted include:

• Any illicit drugs. (These substances can be turned over to a police department at any time.)

• Sharp objects, including needles and auto-injectors. Check with your waste disposal company to learn their procedures for the disposal of the items.

• Liquids not secured in a leak-proof container.

• Bio-hazardous materials.

• Glass objects, including thermometers or other medical devices.

• Aerosols, including inhalers.

Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected 19.8 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications through the program.