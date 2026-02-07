Madison property alert program earns second award

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Recorder’s Office has earned an award for the second year in a row for work promoting its Property Fraud Alert program.

The award is given to a county in Illinois each year for the highest enrollment in property fraud protection. Madison County Clerk & Recorder Linda Andreas has added more than 21,000 subscribers since 2023 for a total of 28,700 subscribers – about 41 percent of the county.

She said she would like to see the percentage increase to 100 percent of county property owners. Andreas wants citizens of Madison County to also be aware of another program the Recorder’s Office offers.

The lesser-known program in the Recorder’s Office offers rewards for veterans. The Honor Rewards program is designed to provide discounts and benefits to local veterans through participating businesses. Once signed up, veterans receive a card that qualifies them for discounts at participating businesses.

Local businesses can sign up to offer discounts (and receive materials to promote their participation). The program is available at no cost to the county and its taxpayers.

The Recorder’s Office also records veterans’ military documents, permitting replacement to the veteran or the veteran’s family if the original was ever lost. Andreas said she understands how important veterans’ service records are from her background in a military family as well as her own service.

Visit www.propertyfraudalert.com/ILMadison or https://honorrewards.com/ or call the Recorder’s Office at 618-296-4475 to sign up or for information on the Property Fraud Alert program.