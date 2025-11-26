Chicago man charged with threatening state senator

A Chicago man has been charged with threatening a state senator.

Joseph Haggerty, 59, is charged with threatening 45th District state Sen. Andrew Chesney.

On Sept. 2, Chesney contacted the Illinois State Police regarding threats he received from Haggerty. After an ISP investigation, the Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday approved two counts of threatening a public official, a Class 4 felony, and issued an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Haggerty turned himself in to ISP special agents in Cook County. Haggerty was transported to Stephenson County where he remains in custody.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

When public officials alert ISP of potential threats (calls, emails, in-person, or online postings), ISP implements its Inappropriate Contact and Communication protocol to assess the communication, investigate confirmed threats and those meeting a criminal threshold, and offer a security assessment to the subject of the threat.

The 45th state Senate District includes portions of Winnebago and DeKalb counties.