Mars factory redevelopment proposal faces local push back

Plans to redevelop Mars Wrigley’s candy factory on the West Side of Chicago have been met with fierce backlash – even though they were based on a concept developed with input from residents of surrounding neighborhoods.

The plant opened in the Galewood neighborhood, at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave., in 1929.

In 2022, Mars announced that it would close the plant by the end of 2024. It contracted Local Initiatives Support Corporation Chicago to come up with a community-driven plan for the property’s future. That led to several in-person and virtual community meetings that resulted in a plan that called for residential housing, a community center and business park.

Mars selected Chicago-based McCaffery Interests to use that plan as a starting point to develop a proposal. The company presented its proposal on Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, and it will hold a final community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sayre Language Academy, 1850 N. Newland Ave.

Residents who spoke during the Dec. 3 meeting decried the plan, raising concerns about size, density, parking and the fact that it would include rental housing.

Ald Chris Taliaferro, whose 29th Ward includes the Mars site, told Chronicle Media that he would take the feedback from all three community meetings and decide how to proceed. Since the property is zoned for manufacturing, any plans that don’t fit that use would require a zoning change, something that in Chicago traditionally requires the consent of the local alderman.

The Mars candy plant has been one of the largest factories along the industrial corridor that formed around Metra’s Milwaukee District West Line. It has its own, rush-hour-only station that’s also used by local commuters. While the corridor continues to attract employees from the neighborhoods on both sides of the tracks, industrial use has declined, and the city plans to relax industrial zoning in several areas, including the Mars site.

In developing a community plan, LISC teamed up with community organizations from neighborhoods on both sides of the tracks – Austin Coming Together, Galewood Neighbors and Northwest Center.

The plan released in 2023 called for mixed-use development at the northwest corner of the site, green spaces that included local farms farther east along the tracks and in the middle, and a business park at the northeast side of the property to make up for some of the job losses caused by Mars’ departure. The historic office building, which has been designated a city landmark, would become part of a larger community center, and town homes would be built on the southeast side.

Mars said it would donate the property to a developer. McCaffery Interests CEO Dan McCaffery confirmed during the Dec. 3 meeting that Mars still owns the property, and that it still reserves a right to choose another developer.

While he said that their proposal used the LISC plan as a foundation, they had to be able to make profit, as well as consider construction logistics.

The northwest corner, McCaffery said, would get a mixed-use building, with commercial spaces and parking on the first floor, and four stories with 100 apartments above it. He said that, with the train station nearby, could be a good spot for “a nice coffee shop.”

Joseph Antunovich, CEO of Antunovich Associates, the architecture firm for the project, said that his company would rehab the Mars offices into a community center, and turn the area directly behind it into a 200-space parking lot that would double as an outdoor event venue on weekends.

He proposed building a triangular “pocket park” in the middle of the property, and a nature area with a trail along the rail tracks.

Antunovich said that the Chicago Department of Planning and Development “vehemently opposed” the business park and wanted more residences.

That is why, he said, the firm is instead building a 150-unit senior housing development and putting in a storm water retention pond.

The rest of the property would have three-story town homes that would account for 132 units.

McCaffery emphasized that the plans are not final, and “we’re not shoving anything down your throat.”

During the last 10 years, Galewood saw several major development proposals that included some combination of multi-story residences and retail. They usually attracted opposition from residents who pushed for single-family homes or condominiums arguing that apartments would increase crime.

Those concerns came up during the Dec. 3 meeting. Residents pressed McCaffery whether the development would have “Section 8 housing.”

Under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance, any developer that gets a zoning change that would increase the number of residential units is required make some of those units affordable to tenants making at least 60 percent of the Area Media income. As of 2025, that means the rents would be no more than $1,180 to $2,116, depending on how many rooms the apartment has.

As McCaffery noted, the ARO requires property owners to absorb the lower rents, while the Housing Choice Voucher Section 8 program uses federal funds to subsidize rents.

“[Affordable housing] will not have negative effects on anyone’s [property] value,” he said. “Shame on you if you think so.”

Several residents also raised concerns that there wouldn’t be enough parking.

McCaffery noted that the city allows fewer parking spots than units near transit – and his experience as a developer showed that it fits realistic demand.

“The ride shares and transit are the number one thing for young people, not cars,” he said, adding that town homes would have their own private garages.

Several residents questioned whether there is market demand for that kind of development. McCaffery responded that he was confident that there was.

“I can promise you, from the bottom of my heart and the bottom of my wallet, if those units don’t fill, there won’t be another house on the site,” he said. “The bank won’t give you money.”

One resident asked if the development would include a library, earning applause around the auditorium. Galewood hasn’t had a full-fledged branch library since 2010. Attempts to build one failed, mostly because the city and property owners couldn’t agree on the price.

Alderman Taliaferro responded that the city is talking about buying a former Fifth Third Bank branch in Galewood, at 1725 N. Harlem Ave. – and the owner is willing to sell that property to the city for $2.8 million.

Taliaferro told Chronicle Media that he plans to wait until all three meetings are over before deciding how to proceed. He said that there may be more community meetings in January.

“After our third meeting, we’ll get a sense as to whether there’s a need to make amendments to that plan,” he said. “This is an open process and will continue to be an open process.”

Darnell Shields, executive director of Austin Coming Together, who attended the meeting, told Chronicle Media that part of the backlash was because many attendees haven’t been following along with the planning process for the site and didn’t have the full context as to why the decisions were made. He also believed that some of the push back will subside as residents have a chance to digest and discuss the proposal.

“It’s the first meeting – I think it went as well as it could go,” Shields said after the Dec. 3 session. “This first meeting is basically just first impressions, gut reactions. Now, the job is to build off of that.”