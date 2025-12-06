Massey Commission issues first report

The Massey Commission, formed in the aftermath of the murder of Sonya Massey, issued a report Friday that offered the Sangamon County community and county officials 26 calls to action to address what they panel called systematic failures in public services.

The report compels county officials to bolster support for mental health services by elevating hiring and training standards. It also urges county officials to improve non-law enforcement crisis emergency response protocol and techniques.

In the report, “Health as Practice and Protection,” the panel has five signature priority groupings: safety and dignity, truth and accountability, access and belonging, repair and investment, and education and liberation.

The report can be accessed at https://sangamonil.gov/departments/a-c/county-board/massey-commission/home.