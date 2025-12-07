Neurodiversity gatherings seek to foster awareness, acceptance

The concept of neurodiversity is generally not well understood by most people, including some on the autism spectrum.

Amy “Murri” Briel, an Illinois legislator who represents DeKalb County, and who is the only neurodivergent representative in the state House, is working to change that.

Those involved in dealing with autism say “neurodiverse” isn’t an official medical term or condition. Its purpose is to include a diversified array of conditions like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Down syndrome, Tourette’s, dyslexia and several other neurological conditions.

In November, Briel launched her Neurodiversity Council for residents in DeKalb and LaSalle counties. The primary purpose of the meetings, she said, is to connect neurodivergent people with other community members and available resources, she said.

The first Neurodivergent Council meeting was the morning of Nov. 15 at the Riddick Library in Ottawa. A second meeting was scheduled for that afternoon at the DeKalb Public Library.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to have monthly conversations and a space for people who are neurodivergent to share their struggles and concerns,” Briel said.

Her intent and hope is that spaces will be created “where people can show up as themselves, share their stories and help each other.”

Briel said the experience of being “on the spectrum” as autism is frequently referred to, is often one of isolation and being misunderstood.

“Visibility and awareness is super important,” she said. “As the only openly neurodivergent member in the (state Legislature), this is obviously a space I’m super passionate about advocating for to debunk a lot of the cruel myths associated with autism.

“I’m excited to get people together to form a community about a condition that is often overlooked.”

One of the myths, she said, is the idea that autism is caused by so-called “refrigerator mothers,” that is, mothers who weren’t affectionate enough.

“That is infuriating to me,” she said.

Briel spoke with Chronicle Media after Wednesday’s gathering focused on neurodiversity at Illinois Valley Community College. The “Minds of All Kinds” group allows people to share experiences and learn about resources available to them.

Briel discussed her experience “as a neurodivergent person in a public-facing role,” and the work she’s doing to promote neurodivergent voices throughout the state.

Tina Hardy, coordinator of the Center for Accessibility and Neurodiversity at Illinois Valley, launched Minds of All Kinds two years ago. She said she asked Briel to “come and speak and share her experiences as a person on the autism spectrum.”

Briel was effusive about her experience at Minds of All Kinds, calling it “a beautiful cross[-section” of society and just what she’s trying to accomplish with her project.

“It was amazing,” she said. “There was such a wonderful group of people there.”

Such gatherings, she said, can help people on the spectrum feel a sense of community and not feel so alone and different. Neurodivergent individuals, she said, “may struggle with isolation more than other people.”

Being with other people on the spectrum, she said, is “validating and empowering.”

“Anytime you get people to gather in a room and form genuine connections, it’s such a powerful thing,” Briel said. “People will say ‘Oh, you (experience) that? So do I.”

All people are welcome at the Neurodiversity Council meetings, Briel said, whether they are on the spectrum or not, even if “they don’t understand, but are willing to listen.”

Understanding is at the core of what Briel is attempting to foster.

“I spent my whole life feeling different,” she said.

However, being different wasn’t necessarily the problem, but rather the unexamined assumptions underneath what being “different” supposedly meant.

“My nerves are wired differently,” Briel said, matter of factly.

That, she said, does not make her less than others – or better – just different.

“We call ourselves ‘spicy,’” she said. “Different, but not less.”

The experience of autism, Briel said, “is wide and varied and comes in all shapes and sizes.”

People with autism and other neurodivergent conditions, she said, spend an inordinate amount of time just trying to fit into social norms. In the process, she said, they can lose the sense of expressing themselves and conveying who they are.

“When you’re focused so much on fitting in, you really can’t get your point across,” she said.

Tina Hardy’s posts on the Illinois Valley Community College’s website mirror many of the points Briel stresses.

“All brains are good brains,” Hardy said.

Neurodiverse individuals, she said, have a broad range of skills and abilities that can be valued and used. It is other’s expectations and many environments that don’t acknowledge and accept individual differences that might be the problem, she contends, “not the brain or the person.”

Briel’s Neurodiversity Council meets for two hours every third Saturday of the month, unless otherwise indicated. Individuals seeking information can reach out to her office at contact@staterepbriel.com.