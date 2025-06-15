No Kings rally held in Highland Park

The Highland Park “No Kings” protest along the lawn at City Hall on Saturday brought out people of all ages holding signage with at least one person seen wearing a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Despite differing points of view, the Lake County protest remained peaceful. A police presence was visible and streets were blocked off temporarily to motorists to accommodate attendees.

Many protests across the country took place at noon Saturday. Highland Park’s two-hour rally started at 11 a.m. Chicago’s No Kings rally took place midday.

In Highland Park, people wore jackets in cooler June weather that was overcast at a humid 65 degrees.

Handmade signs were numerous, each displaying different messages with some signage written with

profanities. There really was no chanting about one hour into the rally, but there were keynote speakers using a microphone and loudspeaker on the City Hall steps.

Many people were seen leaving the protest before noon, carrying their signs back to vehicles. Some attended the new Arts on Sheridan weekend festival nearby, walking with signage in hand.

At Arts on Sheridan, “We want peace,” said exhibiting painter and artist Shelly Lawler of Hoffman Estates from her booth along Sheridan Road. “That’s what we want.”