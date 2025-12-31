Northwestern professor stays on state Health Board

Dr. Dawn Brown, an assistant professor at Northwestern University, will continue as a member of the State Board of Health.

Brown serves as assistant chair of curricular affairs and assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy and Human Movement Sciences at Northwestern University. Before that, Brown was an assistant professor at Governors State University and clinical assistant professor and director of clinical education at Northern Illinois University.

She has held numerous organizational leadership roles, including commissioner for the National Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Commission for the American Council of Academic Physical Therapy, a member of ACAPT’s Education Planning and Innovation Committee, and co-chair of the Illinois Physical Therapy Association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Brown is a fellow in the 2025–26 cohort of the American Physical Therapy Association’s Academy of Education Fellowship in Higher Education Leadership.

Brown earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and her Master of Physical Therapy from Northwestern University, her Doctor of Physical Therapy from Alabama State University, and her Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from Northern Illinois University.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm Brown’s reappointment.