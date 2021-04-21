Online system to increase information about Alzheimer’s disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is providing a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to enlist an agency to develop an online system (e.g., website, portal, or other innovative and interactive approach) to educate Illinoisans of the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.

The systems will also be used to increase awareness of public and private services available in Illinois to those who have been recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or have been living with the disease.

The online system aims to be a solution to key lessons learned from Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s #ThroughOurEyes campaign. In partnership with Alzheimer’s Illinois Chapter, Stratton launched a six-month a listening tour focused on learning and hearing from caregivers, doctors, researchers, and others. Twelve sessions were hosted statewide.

The goals of the funding are to:

Develop an online system to serve as a one-stop shop where people can learn about Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias, and where to find services available to people with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, their families, and caregivers. The online system will serve as a navigational tool to guide families and locate services. It will provide information about the disease and its symptoms, identifying services available, collecting information about the services, and creating the online system to share information about the services. Implement strategies to increase awareness of the online system. The main strategy will be to develop and implement a plan to increase awareness of the online system. The plan must include strategies to address cultural relevance content and outreach to families impacted across the stages of Alzheimer’s.

To find more information and apply for the NOFO, go to https://idphgrants.com/user/home.aspx. The application deadline is May 17 at 5 p.m. The project period will be June 1-Dec. 31.