Oswego development hits speed bump 

A proposal to sell and redevelop the vacant former Traughber Junior High School site in Oswego has hit a speed bump.

The plan to revive and redevelop the site for apartments and townhomes was met with considerable public opposition and unanimously rejected by the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission near the end of a three-hour meeting Thursday.

Developers sought approval to demolish the former school and construct a 239-unit apartment and townhome complex on the 12-acre property.

Objections arose over potential building heights, project density, additional traffic and overall impact on the largely residential neighborhood located a short walk from downtown Oswego.

“This looks like a disaster in the making,” said one speaker during a public forum session.

“This is not the right development for this property, the congestion is just too much,” said another.

The proposal is far from dead, however. The Oswego Village Board will also take up the concept at a future meeting.

The commission began what was described as “very preliminary” discussions of the concept plan before a large crowd in the Village Board chambers.

Representatives of developers Cordogan Clark and JTE Real Estate Services estimated the development, located at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 71 and Washington Street, could ultimately have more than 300 residents.

It would contain mostly rental units, including five-story apartment buildings. The development would also offer 23 townhome units.

Site illustrations created for a July presentation at an Oswego Community School District 308 Board meeting showed a pair of five-story rental apartment buildings featuring four floors of residences and another for parking, several three-story apartment buildings and 23 townhomes.

The site concept also includes two parks, a swimming pool and a dog park.

Andalib Khelghati, District 308’s superintendent, spoke about divesting a property which costs $250,000 simply to maintain and had become an “albatross” for the district.

“The School District has marketed the property over the years in anticipation of the site’s redevelopment as its use for a school is no longer appropriate,” according to a statement from Rob Zenner, the village’s development services director. “In the past, several petitioners have investigated adaptive reuse of the site but have determined that it is cost prohibitive based on the condition of the existing structure.”

Village planning staff had recommended approval of the concept plan.

The former Traughber building served as Oswego High School from 1948-64 and was last used as a junior high school in 2007 when a new Traughber Junior High was opened on Colchester Drive on the village’s southeast side.

The complex later became the District 308 Administrative Center and then was a YMCA fitness center and an Oswego senior citizen program site.

PrairieFest, the annual community summer festival, was once held on the grounds before moving to Oswegoland Park District property on Plank Road.