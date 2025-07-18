Oswego sues over chemicals found in water supply

Oswego officials have opted to join a national lawsuit after trace amounts of chemicals were found in the village’s water supply.

The village is joining other municipalities in litigation related to per- and polyfluoralkyl contamination. The lawsuits stem from the long-term use of PFAS chemicals in products such as firefighting foam, which has contributed to groundwater contamination across the country.

PFAS have been used since the 1940s for their ability to repeal grease, water and stains. The “forever chemicals’ are persistent in the environment and can accumulate in living organisms, posing potential health risks.

Oswego officials said recent sampling revealed trace amounts of PFAS in four wells – each at separate locations and at the lowest detectable levels.

In May, detection occurred at wells 6 and 11, located at 245 Lennox Drive and 6701 Tuscany Trail, respectively.

In February, PFAS were detected in wells 3 and 7, located at 340 S. Madison St. and 378 Ogden Falls Blvd., respectively.

Village officials noted that the levels detected were well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency maximum contaminant levels.

The only regulated substance found in Oswego’s water was PFOA, measured at 0.0004 ug/L in Well 6 – just at the threshold of detection and well below the EPA action level of 4 parts per trillion.

“The village is committed to providing safe, high-quality drinking water and full transparency with our residents,” said Village President Ryan Kauffman.

Village officials said they are coordinating third-party samplings to verify results and assess any mitigation needs.

Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said following PFAS regulatory changes seven years ago, significant litigation has occurred nationwide, culminating in a $14 billion settlement involving product manufacturers 3M and DuPont.

“The litigation in question relates to harm incurred as a result of synthetic chemicals that were used in creating firefighting foam and how, over time, these chemicals contaminated water supplies of some municipalities,” Di Santo said.

Residents can learn about PFAS and federal drinking water standards at www.epa.gov/pfas.