Oswego to review outdoor protections after child killed, 13 injured in Portillo’s crash 

An investigation continues into the Oswego crash that killed a 2-year-old and injured 13 others on Wednesday.

The accident has also prompted village officials’ soul-searching and consideration of ways to prevent a future tragedy.

Fourteen people were injured when a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman crashed through the entrance of the Portillo’s Restaurant at 2810 U.S. Route 34 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Eight people including the 2-year-old boy were transferred to local hospitals while six were treated at the scene.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests this was a tragic accident,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said at a news conference. “However, we are thoroughly reviewing all available evidence, including witness statements and surveillance video, to determine exactly what occurred.”

Portillo’s was closed Thursday as the investigation continued. There was no police presence on Friday, but the restaurant was still closed with the main entrance boarded up and police tape blocking access to the parking lot.

A makeshift memorial was created nearby, including balloons, flowers and stuffed animals.

Village President Ryan Kauffman expressed thanks for the quick response by police, emergency personnel, Portillo’s employees and bystanders who “stepped in to help amid the chaos,” he said in a statement published on Oswego’s Facebook page.

“The loss of a 2-year-old child is unimaginable, and our entire community is grieving alongside the family. There are simply no words that can ease the pain of such a loss,” the Village President said.

Kauffman also said the village wants to ensure this kind of tragedy will not happen again.

“The Village is taking this incident incredibly seriously,” Kauffman said. “Since it occurred, we’ve begun reviewing our ordinances and safety protocols to identify what more can be done to help prevent such tragedies in the future. Oswego has required bollards (protective safety barriers) for all commercial outdoor dining areas for decades, but we know that we must continue to evaluate and strengthen protections in public spaces.

“We are also looking into how other communities have responded to similar incidents, and we are actively exploring additional safety measures. Nothing is off the table when it comes to protecting lives.”

At the accident scene, the vehicle had crashed through the doorway and was completely inside the restaurant. Tables and chairs were scattered throughout the location.

Identities of the driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, and accident victims had not been released as of press time. It is not known if the driver faces any charges.

Numerous law enforcement and other emergency personnel responded to the accident scene and portions of a busy adjacent parking lot were blocked. The Portillo’s restaurant is part of the Oswego Commons shopping center that includes a Target, Office Max, and fitness center as well as several other restaurants and food vendors.

The Portillo’s location has an outdoor dining area that’s protected by brick and metal fencing. However, the main entrance has only a curb and no other barrier, allowing vehicles to park within several feet of the doorway.

Kauffman said the Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday and will offer a tribute. In future meetings, the board will discuss ordinances and/or policies to protect the public.

“This has not previously been a topic of discussion at the Village Board level, but it will be now,” he said. “I intend to bring this forward at a future meeting. We owe it to the families who are hurting — and to everyone who lives, works or visits here—to take a hard look at how we can improve public safety.”

In a statement to Chicago’s NBC5, Portillo’s officials expressed sadness as well as thanks.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving a car that struck our Oswego restaurant (Wednesday), and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident,” Portillo’s stated. “As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members. We are grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly onsite, and we are working closely with local authorities to aid their investigation.”

Kauffman also shared the community’s grief.

“(Wednesday) was a devastating day in Oswego,” he said. “But in the face of heartbreak, I know this community, Oswego is strong. We care for our neighbors. We support one another. And we rise— together.”