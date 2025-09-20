Paper shredding offered in Montgomery

Earthmover Credit Union, the village of Montgomery and state Rep. Matt Hanson are partnering to offer a free paper-shredding opportunity.

The shredding will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Ave.

The drive-through event will offer a way for community members to recycle and destroy papers containing sensitive material.

A four-box shredding limit applies to each vehicle. The event is first-come, first-served.

Earthmover volunteers will be collecting donations for those interested in raising money for the Credit Union’s charity, Earthgivers.

“As a local credit union, supporting the community is important to our organization and its employees, Earthgivers is the charitable arm of the Earthmover Credit Union that raises money and awareness for local families and organizations in need,” said Alex Morales, business development representative for the Credit Union serving Montgomery, Oswego and surrounding areas.

Participants must enter from Griffin Road (Route 30) by the south entrance to the Stuart Sports Complex. Signs will direct traffic into a line toward the shredding truck parked in the Police Department lot.

Volunteers will lead cars and unload bags or boxes from the vehicle.

The event contracts Beaver Shredding, which provides a mobile shredding truck onsite for individuals needing to dispose of confidential paperwork, old files and paper containing personal information.

Paper will be shredded onsite in a locked container for security and disposal.

The village offers paper shredding twice annually. The next shredding event is set for April 25.

For information on the shredding event or resident support services provided by the village of Montgomery, visit montgomeryil.org.