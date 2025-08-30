Patch of Salt Creek gets makeover after removal of Graue Mill dam 

Breathing new life into a stretch of Salt Creek is the name of the game behind an environmental restoration project that began with the removal of the Graue Mill dam.

The removal of the dam was part of an effort to restore more than a mile of Salt Creek — nestled in an area of Fullersburg Woods Forest Preserve in Oak Brook — through a partnership between the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and the DuPage River Salt Creek Workgroup. The latter is a coalition of local governments, wastewater treatment facilities, environmental groups and engineers focused on improving water quality and stream health.

In 2020, the team developed a restoration plan that included removing the dam, stabilizing the stream bank, enhancing aquatic habitat and planting native vegetation. With major funding for the dam removal project provided by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, the dam was removed in 2023.

“As it came down, we assessed the stream itself, the natural features that allow a stream to function naturally,” said Eric Neidy, director of natural resources for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “Then we enhanced the features of the stream. We fixed the banks from impacts of the dam, and even dug deep pools, allowing the stream to function in a healthy manner.”

Restoration efforts along the creek continued this year with the addition of 50,000 native wetland plugs (individual plants) to areas where invasive plants had previously been removed.

“We removed invasive species, honeysuckle and buckthorn, because they block sunlight,” explained Neidy. “Removing them allows good things to grow in the floodplain. All in all, we did 45 acres of prairie and woodland restoration. Land and water are all connected. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”

So far, the results of all that work have been impressive. The Midwest Biodiversity Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on stream monitoring and habitat assessment, recently completed its first round of fish sampling following the dam’s removal. The team documented eight native fish species found downstream of the former dam location: hornyhead chub, emerald shiner, rosyface shiner, central stoneroller, smallmouth bass, blackside darter, logperch and northern pike.

In addition, Neidy reported sightings of four different species of woodpeckers in the area, as well as eagles hunting in the water.

“We’re already seeing kids playing around the stream, an increase of visitorship and more fishing,” Neidy said. “This is what we do: restore our native ecosystems. We spend years monitoring things, and when you see the successes, that’s when we know we’re making a dent as stewards of the land. It’s very rewarding. The work does pay off.”

The work will continue in coming years, with plans to add another 15,000 plants, and more than 350 trees and shrubs throughout floodplains, wetlands, woodlands and other areas in the surrounding forest preserve.

Neidy traced the project’s initial success to the key first step: removing the dam at Graue Mill, originally erected in 1852 as a water-powered grist mill. For decades, the mill ground grains produced by local farmers before ceasing operations. The property was eventually acquired by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County as a historical site and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Graue Mill operates as a museum.

“Man-made dams cause problems with rivers and streams because they don’t allow the river to flow naturally,” Neidy explained. “So, the dam backs up sediment and creates a pool behind the dam, four to five feet deep. That doesn’t allow the natural flow of water and reduces water quality. When water moves over rocks, it creates oxygen. When you lose that, water-quality issues affect the fish. The dam also blocks natural migration patterns of fish. That’s why we move dams. It increases the biodiversity in rivers and streams, and it helps protect these habitats for future generations.”