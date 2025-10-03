Pec Playhouse’s rebuilding effort gets boost from county grant 

A $150,000 grant from the Winnebago County Board to rebuild Pecatonica’s Pec Playhouse Theater will help make sure that shows will go on for years to come.

Disaster struck the theater in 2021 as it was set to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. A heavy snowfall caused the structure’s roof to collapse, dumping snow and debris on the stage.

As a result, the Pec Playhouse’s original building on Main Street was razed and a capital campaign started to rebuild.

“The County Board allocated grant money for the Pec Playhouse from host fees, which come from revenue generated by the Winnebago County landfill,” said John Sweeney, a County Board member. “The County Board’s contribution to Pec Playhouse’s capital campaign now allows the theater to accept construction bids.”

Sweeney, chair of the County Board’s Economic Development Committee, sees the grant as a significant driver in the theater’s reconstruction process.

“Board members recognize the positive economic impact that arts and cultural projects bring to our communities,” Sweeney said. “The Pec Playhouse redevelopment is a large capital investment for downtown Pecatonica and for the entire county.”

Since the roof collapse and subsequent building demolition, Pec Playhouse vice president Brian Pauley said, the all-volunteer organization has pulled through its losses and found creative ways to put on shows, keeping the theater operational.

“The insurance adjusters assessed the damage and determined that structural issues made it unsafe to repair the Main Street theater building,” Pauley said.

“From February 2021 to December 2023, we couldn’t produce any shows. It was like wandering in the wilderness, trying to find a place to stage productions,” he said. “Additionally, many of the costumes, props, and sets were damaged during the roof collapse and needed to be repaired, inventoried, and stored.”

In December 2023, Pec Playhouse performances resumed with the help of local churches.

“Our 2023 Christmas show was at the First Congregational Church in Pecatonica, where we have also been able to store costumes,” Pauley said. “We have also had performances at other churches in town.”

Staging productions in locations around Pecatonica requires theater volunteers to move costumes, props, and sets constantly.

“We also have to create a stage at the performance location with huge platforms and then set up sound, lighting, and other equipment,” Pauley said.

Recent shows have also been limited to small casts and fewer audience seats due to space constraints.

After an intensive search for Pec Playhouse’s permanent home, the organization purchased the former Bennett Construction office on West Third Street and an adjacent home on Reed Street in early 2024. The building will be redeveloped into the new theater.

“We anticipate that our new theater will be around 7,000 square feet as opposed to the

Main Street theater space, which was only 4,400 square feet,” Pauley said. “We’re planning to redesign the existing Bennett Construction office into a lobby, ticket booth, concession counter, and restrooms.

Theater seating, the stage, dressing rooms, and set storage will be constructed on the southwest portion of the property, he said.

The new era for the Pec Playhouse wouldn’t be possible without community support and the theater’s volunteers.

“We’re very grateful to those who have already contributed to the capital campaign,” Pauley said. “We are close to our fundraising goal, but are still short by about $150,000.”

“It is amazing how our volunteers and the community’s support have allowed us to continue producing shows over the last four years, despite not having a permanent home,” he said. “Our new facility will ensure that the Pec Playhouse continues to develop and showcase local talent, setting the stage for quality entertainment in the years ahead.”

For information on the Pec Playhouse’s capital campaign or upcoming shows, visit www.pecplayhouse.org