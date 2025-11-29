Peoria County approves $174 million budget

PEORIA — The Peoria County Board has approved a $174.2 million budget for fiscal year 2026, which includes $31.7 million for capital projects, including $3.5 million in pre-construction services to prepare for upgrades to the County Jail and numerous road and bridge projects.

Kickstarting jail overhaul

“There is $3.5 million to start implementing our Jail Master Plan,” said Scott Sorrell, Peoria County administrator. “Earlier this year, the County Board received the Jail Master Plan from a third-party consultant, and they were given many different options.

“The most expensive option was to build an entire new jail, and that was estimated to cost around $250 million. Even if the board would have agreed to build a new jail, the county does not have the bonding capacity to even entertain that.”

A second “middle ground” option recommended by the consulting firm would have replaced the housing units built in 1985 and the jail’s central plant, kitchen and laundry facilities and was estimated at around $130 million. While more affordable from a bonding standpoint, more than half of Peoria County homeowners would have faced a property tax increase to fully fund such a project.

“The board decided that on this project they will not raise any property taxes,” said Sorrell. “The third option is to look at four specific improvements in the (jail). The first is to replace the kitchen; the second is to convert the existing kitchen into a better and new laundry facility.”

“The third priority is to upgrade the central plant and mechanical systems, and the fourth is to convert some of our housing units into housing units for those with behavioral and mental health issues,” said Sorrell, adding that, according to County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 60 percent of jail inmates suffer from substance abuse, a behavioral health diagnosis, or both.

“Mental health is a very real issue for the sheriff, and our current jail does not have the necessary facilities to properly treat and accommodate these detainees when they are in our custody,” according to Sorrell.

Selecting the third jail construction option, the Peoria County Board is estimating the cost of upgrades to the jail will be $30 million to $35 million. The first $3.5 million allotted in the ‘26 budget will be for pre-construction services including the procurement process for selecting architectural and engineering firms. The money will also pay for the jail reconstruction design process, with an eye on breaking ground on the improvements in 2027.

“(Construction) will start with the kitchen, which will either be in the existing building or a new standalone building inside the secure perimeter of the jail,” said Sorrell.

The County Board will again strive not to raise property taxes to pay for the estimated $30 to $35 million in jail improvement, according to the County Administrator. The Board Executive Committee is exploring policy direction on revenue funding for the construction process. Funding could come from general fund reserves, capital projects (or “museum tax”) funds, or other funding buckets.

The County Administrator denied that the board’s selection of the least costly jail construction option amounted to “kicking the can down the road” to avoid building a new facility.

Instead, the reconfiguring of the jail should extend its life by “several more” decades, he said.

“The (building’s) bones are good. The structure of the jail is good; we’ve put roughly $8.8 million into the jail,” explained Sorrell. “The roof on the portion of the building built in 1985 has been replaced, and the portion built in 1997 has a roof less than one year old. We’ve recently tuckpointed the entire building, but there’s a lot more to be done.”

Capital improvements

In addition to the jail pre-construction, the county’s $31.7 million 2026 Capital Improvement Plan includes other site improvement projects, including more work at the Peoria County Courthouse; county and township bridge, road and equipment projects; and vehicle purchases.

Changes brought forth during the Nov. 25 Board Executive Committee meeting included a procedural amendment to appropriate up to $2 million in FY 2026 savings from 28 vacant positions into the FY 2027 budget. Rather than being from layoffs or retirements, most of the positions have been held vacant for an extended period of time due to a lack of applicants. Twenty-seven of the 28 open jobs fall under the Public Safety Committee, including budgeted positions for prosecutors, public defenders and jailers.

“We’re basically holding flat at around 680 (county employment) positions for 2026. The net reduction in 2026 from 2025 is just .075 of a position,” said Sorrell, adding that in the event one of the budgeted positions is filled, the board will be able to appropriate the prorated salary amount through an amendment to the budget.

No tax hike

Peoria County’s Finance Department prepares the budget with direction from the County Board and County Administrator.

The budget is a tool for implementing policies adopted by a governing body. It provides financial and operational direction, facilitates decision-making, and controls the activities and expenditures of county government.

A Peoria County news release said the ‘26 budget exhibits stewardship of taxpayer dollars through strategic drawdowns of reserve savings, with no increase to the property tax rate. It also offers fully funded wages, benefits, and pensions.

“Passing a responsible budget is one of the most important duties of the County Board, and this year’s process included thoughtful discussion and meaningful compromise,” said James Dillon, Peoria County Board chairperson. “Through the strategic use of reserves, we can invest in key capital projects at our facilities without a property tax rate increase to our residents

“This budget supports our team members, strengthens our infrastructure, and positions Peoria County well for the years ahead.”

The county will start 2026 with almost $140 million in reserves and is expected to finish the year with $121.6 million in reserves. This is due to a $18.3 million spend-down in a number of funds, according to Sorrell.

The 600 plus-page 2026 Peoria County Proposed Budget, in its proposed format, can be downloaded at https://www.peoriacounty.org/395/Budget-Information.

Physical copies are available free of charge at the Office of the County Administrator, Room 502 in the Peoria County Courthouse.