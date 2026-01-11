Peoria residents join thousands in protest of Minneapolis slaying

PEORIA — What started as a vigil at a busy Peoria intersection for slain Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good quickly turned into a protest against the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in communities, the Trump administration and the unlawful use of force by those in authority.

Attended by at least 200 people, the rally was organized within 48 hours of the fatal shooting of Good, 37, in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood allegedly by ICE agent and former Peorian Jonathan Ross, 43.

“I ask that you take your frustrations and concerns to the voting booth,” said Darcy Cady, a longtime Peoria resident and self-described concerned citizen who spearheaded the Peoria rally by posting a call to action on social media.

“Immigration status does not make someone inherently dangerous. Driving away does not make someone inherently dangerous. Non-compliance does not automatically make someone a threat,” Cady told the crowd. “Loss of custody does not automatically mean use of force is justified. Using lethal force when you and others are not in danger is not proper protocol. Delaying someone from receiving medical attention is not proper protocol.”

The Peoria rally was far from unique; from Chicago to Carbondale, thousands of Illinoisans took — or planned to take — to the streets from Friday to Sunday to join “ICE Out for Good” protests across the state.

At the Old State Capitol in Springfield, speakers gathered in front of the federal court building to call for an end to ICE presence in U.S. cities. About 90 people got together for an anti-ICE protest in downtown Carbondale, while hundreds more rallied — or planned to — at events in South Elgin, Danville, Niles, Arlington Heights, Champaign and dozens of other Illinois cities.

The Illinois gatherings were part of more than 1,000 planned rallies, vigils and demonstrations that unfolded over the weekend throughout the nation. The events were tracked online by Indivisible, the anti-Trump-agenda social media movement that was behind 2025’s No Kings rallies, with coordination from the American Civil Liberties Union, National Day Laborer Organizing Network and 50501, according to The Other 98 Percent, an activist group formed in 2010 as a direct response to the conservative Tea Party movement.

The Peoria gathering took place at Main and University streets on the sidewalks near the Campustown shopping plaza, and was attended by a cross-section of local residents. Rev. Jennifer Innis of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria was among several local activists to speak during Friday afternoon’s Peoria rally.

“There are women in particular who are (thinking) ‘Yes, I drive the mini-van too. I could have been that person. That could have been me in another moment,’” Innis said. “That by itself is sobering, and new to so many people across the country.

“I want to make sure people really take that in: It really could have been any one of us who shows up and speaks up. And we must keep doing so.”

Chama St. Louis, a Peoria activist and former mayoral candidate, accused the Trump administration of devaluing the lives of minorities and women through both legislative policy and unwritten rule. “People were told out loud and in policy that certain lives do not matter, that harm would be tolerated, that accountability was optional,” St. Louis said, while urging others to act for change. “Silence, especially now, is not neutrality — it’s consent.”

St. Louis went on to praise Good for “standing up” to ICE for her immigrant neighbors and other minority groups when she likely wasn’t a target in ICE’s operation within her Minneapolisneighborhood.

“She stood up even though it was not impacting her personally. She stood up there with her neighbor, with her wife … and gave her life because she understood that white ideology is trying to pit us against each other,” the activist said.

Multiple news sources reported that Jonathan Ross was a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria. USA Today reported that Ross had at least 10 years of ICE experience and served on the agency’s Special Response Team. He served in the Indiana National Guard and was deployed in Iraq from 2004-05.

News sources, including the Daily Mail, reported that Ross’ father, Ed, 80, of North Pekin, described his son as a “committed, conservative Christian,” and a father who is married to a Filipino woman who became a legal U.S. resident. Ed Ross declined to speak to local reporters.

Good was a wife, mother of two, poet, craftsperson and a reported “legal observer” who had recently moved to Minneapolis from Colorado.

Legal observers are neutral, non-participating watchers who often attend police actions to witness, document and monitor law enforcement behavior.

According to statements from the Department of Homeland Security and Vice-President J.D. Vance, Good attempted to intentionally “run over” Jonathan Ross with her vehicle, causing the veteran ICE agent to discharge his weapon in self-defense three times, reportedly striking Good at least once in the head.

Independent news sources such as the New York Times, which analyzed multiple video images of the shooting, including one provided by the DHS, refute the government’s claim, as do several eyewitnesses.

“The lies, the distortion and the smearing that is going on against Renee is an effort to make us afraid of speaking up, an effort to distort our world and to make us think we can’t do what we need to do,” the Universalist Church’s Innis told protesters. “Part of our power is to be in this moment and say we are not afraid. Well, we may be a little afraid — but we’re not going to not act.”

The Peoria rally, which was promoted by Rapid Response Peoria, 50501 and other groups, was met with little push-back from nearby residents and businesses. A Peoria police squad car was parked nearby and reflective blazer-clad volunteer “marshals” walked among the crowd, alert for signs of trouble.

“I’ve only had one middle finger,” reported Terri Keys, a Tazewell County resident who smiled and waved to passersby from Main and University while clutching a large bouquet of colorful flowers.

Innis reminded the Peoria crowd that the purpose of the gathering was to mourn and eulogize Good, whose family also described her as a Christian.

“Part of our point here is to be in sorrow, to feel the grief, to feel the loss of a beautiful person and the impact on her family and everyone who knew and loved her,” Innis said.

Illinois Democrats have called for an independent investigation into ICE actions in Minneapolis, Chicago and elsewhere.

In an apparent break from the Trump administration, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria is urging full investigations and withholding judgment as facts emerge.