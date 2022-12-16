Police, IDOT reminding drivers to be merry, bright and sober

With the holidays in full swing, Illinois Conservation Police officer are partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” traffic safety campaign.

“We want everyone in our communities to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers,” said Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis. “During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols. We will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their holiday festivities safely.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

Before the holiday fun begins, make a plan for a sober ride home and remember these tips.

Designate a sober driver or make a plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact 911.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.

Always buckle up.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by NHTSA.