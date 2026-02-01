Preckwinkle touts county’s drop in crime

Toni Preckwinkle readily admits she is not the happiest person on the campaign trail.

“Elections, campaigns are a grind,” the Cook County Board president said during a talk Tuesday before City Club of Chicago. “It’s not just that the days are long, but you have to be up all the time, smiling and confident and warm.”

“It gets annoying,” she quipped.

Preckwinkle is seeking her fifth term as board president, but is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Chicago Ald. Brendan O’Reilly.

Asked whether her opponent should be invited before the civic forum organization before the primary, Preckwinkle approved of the idea.

“In a democracy, these civic spaces are really critical,” she said.

Preckwinkle said she is proud of the role her administration has played in seeing crime continue to drop after the spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the last four years in Cook County, violent crime is down 50 percent,” Preckwinkle said.

She noted that a lot of reasons have contributed to the county success in combating crime.

“The state, the city (of Chicago) and the county came together in the Government Alliance for Safe Communities,” Preckwinkle said. “So, everybody had money they were investing in violence prevention and what GASC did was bring everybody together to look at how we were spending the money and to try to be as strategic and effective with those resources as we possibly could to avoid duplication, to be sure we were funding the most effective programs, to look at the data of which programs were working and which weren’t.”

She said the county’s business community matching the contributions of the government agencies bolstered the crime-fighting efforts.

“Not only do you have governments working together to make sure our expenditures were effective, but we had the support of the business and philanthropic community,” the county leader said. “I think that is the reason we have been even more successful than the rest of the country in bringing down crime.”

She said that works as a blessing for everyone.

“If we don’t have safe communities, people don’t want to live here, right?” Preckwinkle asked rhetorically. “What we focused on with the resources are those communities most impacted by the violence because violence is not equally distributed across the county. There are some communities where they struggle more with violence than others.”

She also noted that the county has not raised its property tax rate in 20 years.

“In my entire tenure as president of the Cook County Board, we have not raised property taxes and we haven’t raised any taxes in the last five years or so,” Preckwinkle said. “Property taxes have risen because local school districts and municipalities, in particular, have them as their basic source of funding.

“We are in a state that is one of the most dependent on property taxes and that’s not a good thing because property taxes are not as progressive as other kind of taxes. So, we’re overly reliant on property taxes and we have more units of government than any other state in the country.”

She noted that Illinois has more than double the taxing bodies of Pennsylvania, which has the second-highest number. Illinois has 6,963 units of government.

“If you have lots of small units of government, that’s an expensive way to get services delivered,” Preckwinkle said.

She noted that she and other county leaders went to Springfield to push legislation to increase the senior freeze on property taxes “so that more seniors came stay in their homes.”

Preckwinkle added that pushing back the first installment of county property taxes from March to April was “to give people a little more breathing room” from the second installment that was do in December.

Commenting on tax dependency, she said, “The only way we are going to do better is to build the economy,”

