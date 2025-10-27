Pritzker: Judiciary is only branch of federal government we can count on

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there is only one branch of the federal government right now that Illinois residents can count: the judiciary.

“They’re the ones that follow the (U.S.) Constitution and so if that continues the federalized troops — and there are federalized troops here from Texas, California and, of course, the Illinois National Guard that have been federalized — 300 of them — they are all essentially held at bay,” Pritzker said the evening of Oct. 24 while talking to members of City Club of Chicago, a group of civic-minded individuals in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

“I am hopeful that they will not end up on the streets of Chicago,” Pritzker said of the deployed troops.

The governor noted that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals differentiated between federal troops in Portland and Chicago in its ruling about troops in Portland.

“They suggested that Portland, because of protesters, had to close the ICE facility there. That that was kind of an indication for federalized troops to come in and protect that facility so it could reopen, but Chicago’s facility has not been closed,” Pritzker sad. “We have lots of protesters, lots of people expressing themselves with their free speech rights, but the facility isn’t closed. Therefore, at least according to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, there isn’t a reason to have federalized troops in Chicago. There are other things that could cause troops to be brought into Chicago.”

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, an organization that uses the law to build collective power and advance democracy for all people, joined Pritzker at Friday’s program at Chicago Cut steakhouse.

She said the military being on the streets of cities is not a historical or current American notion.

“If it doesn’t sit right with you, regardless of what your political affiliation is, it probably shouldn’t sit right with you,” Perryman said. “Court opinions have been so strong about the situation here in Chicago.”

She noted Democracy Forward is now involved in Tennessee, seeking to stop the National Guard from entering cities there.

“We should all take note that the militarization of our cities doesn’t necessarily take place because the National Guard is called into a city or because the military’s called into a city,” Pritzker said.

He noted that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents organized themselves in camouflage uniforms with automatic weapons out and marched through downtown Chicago recently, and “made a spectacle of themselves to show off the militarization of the city.”

“There were no National Guard involved. There were no military involved,” Pritzker said. “These were, theoretically, law enforcement agents. We should all ask the question, by the way, Customs and Border Patrol are supposed to be within 100 miles of a border.

“Militarization isn’t as if we win in the courts about the National Guard, then we somehow have stopped the militarization. They have sent hundreds of agents here from CBP and from ICE and they will send more. Did you see how large the budget is for ICE and CBP that’s coming up?

“The government is shut down rig now by Donald Trump and when it reopens, it’s likely to still have a significant budget in there — we’re talking about going from $10 billion to something like $70 (billion) or $80 billion for just ICE.”

Pritzker said the Trump administration is recruiting Chicago police officers to join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to the detriment of the city’s law enforcement efforts.

“You’ve seen the ad if you’re watching TV here. They’re trying to recruit people to ICE here in Chicago,” the governor said. “They’re trying to recruit people by offering them a $50,000 signing bonus in order to get them. Oh, by the way, they say the president said it’s all about crime and then they say they want law enforcement. So, they’re going to take our law enforcement, offer them $50,000 more and have them join ICE? That doesn’t seem to be good for law enforcement, if you ask me.

“We have a real challenge. I think the militarization isn’t just about the military. It is happening already. They’ve gone into every other community. Now, they’re in (Chicago’s) Lincoln Park. I know some kids at Latin and Parker schools. They had to lock down the schools and put signs up saying, essentially, they don’t want law enforcement through the doors.

“This is happening whether we like it or not.”

He said the courts need to continue to be the federal branch of government standing up for what’s right.

“The judiciary has to hold here,” Pritzker said. “A lot of lawsuits do not have to deal with the National Guard. A lot of lawsuits have to do with ICE and their behavior and CBP and their behavior, and they’ve been brought privately.

“It isn’t just the attorneys general and the states. It also has to get done by private individuals willing to stand up and speak out and hire an attorney.”

