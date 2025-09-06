Pritzker meets with community members amid concerns of federal presence

Gov. J.B Pritzker spent much of this week in communication with community leaders across the Chicago area amid talk of possible federal occupation and increased immigration enforcement.

Throughout the week, Pritzker met with school administrators, community violence interventionists and local businesses in Chicago’s Pilsen and Englewood neighborhoods and in Berwyn to hear firsthand about the impact and fear of the Trump administration’s impending federal actions.

Pritzker said during every outing this week, he witnessed the strength and fortitude of Chicagoans who care about their communities and neighbors. He encouraged residents to look out for each other, know their rights and film anything they see happening in regards to federal presence.

He started the week holding a press conference with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to prepare and equip residents with resources ahead of increased immigration enforcement.

Pritzker encouraged residents to peacefully protest, saying that President Donald Trump will use any excuse of provocation to deploy the National Guard.

The governor also published an op-ed in Crain’s Chicago Business outlining concerns from the Chicago business community about Trump’s threats to send troops to Illinois. The piece highlighted ongoing support from businesses for existing public safety efforts, including more than $100 million invested into anti-violence programs.

On Wednesday, Pritzker visited the Metropolitan Peace Academy, a program of Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, that trains individuals for community violence intervention work to build a citywide CVI network. The training equips street outreach workers, case managers and victim advocates with skills to reduce violence.

The governor also met with representatives from the Midwest Immigration Defense Alliance, a coalition of seven immigrant legal service providers that have built a referral system for Illinois residents in immigration detention to access legal representation.

On Thursday, Pritzker visited Prairie Oak Elementary School in Berwyn to mark the beginning of the school year and hear from teachers and administrators about the impact and emotional toll of pending immigration actions on students and families in their school district.

On Friday, the governor met with case managers and victim advocates at Public Equity in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The organization identifies local individuals at immediate or high risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of gun violence and mediates existing and potential violent incidents.

Known as “trusted messengers” in the community, Public Equity’s outreach staff believes community members are the experts on their neighborhoods and that genuine relationships with the community are crucial to mitigating violence.

The Peacekeepers program sends trained community members out to de-escalate and mitigate conflicts in the violence hot spots in Chicago. The interventions were found to have decreased shootings 41 percent in program areas, with a 31-percent decrease in the surrounding community.