Proposed Metra budget includes fare increases, station improvements 

As state legislators consider a bailout for Chicago area transit systems, Metra released two proposed budgets — one that assumes that the state will come through with enough funding to avert a fiscal cliff and one that assumes that it won’t.

CTA, Metra and Pace are all facing funding shortfalls as ridership continues to lag behind pre-pandemic numbers and the federal stimulus funding is running out. Higher-than-expected sales tax revenue and internal savings pushed the fiscal cliff back from the start of next year to mid-2026 for the CTA, final quarter of 2026 for Metra and early 2027 for Pace.

The Regional Transportation Authority, which provides oversees the three agencies and will have the final say over their budgets, instructed them to prepare the two budgets.

For Metra, the key difference is that, without the bailout, it would pause potential service increases, especially on North Central and SouthWest lines, and limit hiring as much as possible. The capital budget, which relies in large part on state and federal funding, is the same for both scenarios. It includes funding for construction and renovation of several city and suburban stations, as well as money to purchase train cars.

Another thing consistent across the board is fare increases, which the RTA asked for as one of the “efficiencies” to show the state that it is doing its part to reduce the funding gap. While Metra confirmed that there will be increases during the September meeting of its board of directors, it didn’t officially release the numbers with the rest of the budget proposal on Oct. 10.

The Metra Board is expected to vote on the final version of the budget on Nov. 13, and the RTA is expected to vote on whether to approve it on Dec. 18.

Fares

Effective February 2024, Metra switched from 11 fare zones to four and set the flat rate of $3.75 for one-way trips that don’t start or end at one of the downtown Chicago terminals.

Metra is proposing to raise that to $4.25. For trips between the Loop and Fare Zone 4, which includes all of Kane and McHenry countries, most of Lake County, half of DuPage County and a few sections of suburban Cook County, the fares would increase to $7.75 from $6.75. For trips between the Loop and Fare Zone 3, which includes the other half of DuPage County, much of suburban Cook County and a few stations in Lake County, the fares would increase to $6.25 from $5.50. For travel from Fare Zone 2, which includes suburban Cook County and city stations outside the Loop, the fare increase would be the same as for zones 2-4.

The cost of day passes, which is an equivalent of two one-way tickets, and monthly passes, an equivalent of 20 one-way trips, would go up accordingly. Weekend passes, which work systemwide, would increase as well. The one-day weekend pass would increase to $8 from $7, and the app-only two-day weekend pass would increase to$11.50 from $10.

Capital budget

As always, the capital budget comes with a caveat — just because the project is listed there doesn’t necessarily mean it would happen next year. Since the projects are contingent on state and/or federal funding, they may run into delays, and it isn’t unusual for Metra to push them to next year.

With that in mind, the capital budget notably invests in buying new rail cars — $141 million would be allocated to buy 200 bilevel rail cars built by French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom. They will be used to replace the oldest rail cars Metra currently uses — 339 Budd coach rail cars and 27 Pullman bi-level cars, the oldest of which were built in the 1950s and the newest of which were built in the late 1970s. Those cars tend to be used on Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines. In a change from what has been a standard in Metra car design on diesel-powered lines, it would have two separate levels instead of gallery-style setup, so the doors would be located on the ground level and riders would no longer have to climb stairs to get to their seats.

The budget is also allocating more than $82.57 million to buy new zero-emission train sets built by the U.S. division of Stadler Rail, a Swiss rail car manufacturer. Those trains would be similar to Metra Electric, in that they won’t have separate locomotives, but they would use batteries instead of overhead catenary, and the trains themselves would be single-level instead of bi-level, and won’t require high-level platforms. The major advantage of the electric power over diesel is that they can accelerate faster and reach higher speed.

Metra previously indicated that it planned to buy at least eight two-car train sets. It plans to run the trains on the Beverly branch of the Rock Island District line, which serves Chicago Far South Side’s Brainerd, Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The budget allocates $3 million to build battery charging stations at both ends of the branch.

While much of the capital budget goes into routine maintenance, there are some larger-scale projects. In Chicago, it allocates $5.9 million toward Union Pacific North Line’s Rogers Park station improvements — most notably include the new platform-level shelters and repairs to the ground-level depot at the south end of the inbound platform. The budget notes that the allocation would only cover the first year of what is expected to be a multi-year project.

A sum of $100,000 would be set aside as a local match for improvements to Milwaukee District North Line’s Edgebrook station. It would include at least one new passenger shelter with heat lamps and new station information displays.

In the suburbs, Metra is budgeting $4 million towards long-discussed renovation of Union Pacific West Line’s Glen Ellyn station, which would get a brand-new depot building, and underpass tunnel connection the two station platforms and allowing residents to get across the tracks when freight trains block the intersections. The Village of Glen Ellyn already obtained a total of $20.8 million in state and federal grants, and Metra previously agreed to pitch in the $4 million.

The projects include:

$11.27 million would be earmarked for rehab of Olympia Fields station, which would include accessibility improvements, a new fully enclosed and heated platform headhouse, and more bike parking.

$1.35 million would be allocated to the rehab of the Union Pacific North Line’s Davis Street station, one of the three stations serving the city of Evanston. This project would most notably include adjusting the ramps to make them easier to use for riders with disabilities and better lighting. As with the Rogers Park station, that money would only cover the first year of construction.

$3.25 million would be allocated to help cover the first year of construction costs for rehabbing UP North Line’s Kenilworth station — most notably repairing the historic depot.

Finally, Metra plans to contribute $400,000 towards a project that would move Milwaukee District North’s Round Lake station east — something that will be done as part of Lake County’s and Village of Round Lake’s project to realign Cedar Lake Road. The new station would have a longer platform, but it would lose the current depot in favor of a passenger shelter.

Public hearings

As usual, Metra will hold open-house style public hearings on the budget proposal in all six countries. This year, they will be held on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Downtown Chicago — Nov. 5 at Metra headquarters in downtown Chicago, 547 W. Jackson Blvd. This hearing will have an in-person and virtual components.

DuPage County — Nov. 5 at Clarendon Hills Village Hall, One North Prospect Ave.

Lake County — Nov. 5 at Mundelein Village Hall, 300 Plaza Circle

South Suburban Cook County — Nov. 6 at Homewood Village Hall, 2020 Chestnut Road.

Kane County — Nov. 6 at Kane County Government Center Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave, Geneva

North Suburban Cook County — Nov. 6 at Hanover Park Police Department, 2011 Lake St.