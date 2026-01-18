Protesters lash out over ICE actions in Chicago, Minneapolis

Nikki Kidd stood along a fence near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Broadview holding a sign that read “Resist Like a Mother.”

The River Forest mom, who has been a regular protester at the ICE facility since October, said she had “a zillion” reasons for joining in Saturday morning’s rally against ICE.

“The reasons that I’ve protested so far have been because of how people have been treated here in the Chicagoland area and obviously the conditions that were at the Broadview processing facility that turned into a detention center,” Kidd said. “And then obviously more recently, everything that is happening in Minneapolis and Minnesota.

“That’s why I was excited to be around even more people who are joining and being part of something that I’ve been doing regularly for awhile now.”

Kidd was one of 15 moms who got arrested protesting at the Broadview ICE facility in November.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police charged Kidd and 14 other moms Nov. 7 with obstruction/disorderly conduct/pedestrian walking on highway.

“We kept feeling like we wanted to do something more and back then the street was barricaded off,” she said. “It was considered not a free speech zone which is kind of strange considering that implies there is such a thing as a non-free-speech zone.

“We just wanted to call more attention to things because there wasn’t a lot of attention being paid except for the areas that were being specifically affected. We wanted to spread the news beyond our bubble.”

Kidd described her and the other moms’ arrests as a powerful moment.

“We’re just trying to put in the work and support the communities that are most affected,” Kidd said.

She said her 8-year-old daughter knows what it’s like to try to stand up for friends against bullies.

“I’m proud of what I’m doing in order to try to set an example for her,” Kidd said.

Hundreds show up

A crowd of 300 people gathered Saturday morning to hear speakers and express their outrage about ICE’s actions.

There was nothing funny to Cliff Cash, a stand-up comedian from North Carolina who emceed the rally, about standing out in barely double-digit temperatures for the rally when he had a kid back home and a father dying.

“I don’t want to be here, and I know you don’t want to be here,” Cash said. “None of us wants to be here. We’re here because we’re fighting for our country. We’re here because our whole lives, our whole f—ing lives, we were told this is the melting pot.

“Our whole lives we were told we are the home of the free and the land of the brave. Our whole lives they told us this sh– and they expect us to forget. We’re not going to forget.”

Prior to the rally, Mary of Evanston passed out flowers to attendees.

“This is to bring some joy,” said Mary, who didn’t want to provide her last name. “Flowers are a good way to remember those who are gone.”

She said the “ICE mess” must end.

“This has got to stop,” Mary said. “The killing has got to stop.”

Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos, founder of American Opposition, which organized the rally, said that things at the Broadview ICE facility and other such facilities across the country exist because of a lack of humanity.

“Strip away the slogans. Strip away the noise and what remains is something far more revealing,” Alvarez-Aranyos said. “This place exists because we have been asked to stop seeing each other as human beings.

‘People who committed no crime’

“Inside those walls are people who wake up every morning not knowing if they will ever see their children again. (These are) people who committed no crime, people who ran from hunger, war and abuse, from things no parent would ever choose and no family should ever have to endure, people are afraid and powerless and trapped in a system that profits from their suffering. That fact alone should stop us, should force us to take a step back and reassess who we are becoming, but it doesn’t.”

A Morton Grove resident stood with an American flag in one hand and a sign reading “No American Concentration Camps” in the other.

“What brought me out here today in my outrage at what ICE is doing and our government is doing to our immigrant neighbors and our non-immigrant neighbors too – not caring about the law at all, killing people, hurting people, using illegal chemical warfare,” said Sue, who declined to provide her last name. “We’ve got to keep speaking up about it.”

She said it was not her first time protesting at the Broadview facility.

“I’ll protest anytime I can,” Sue said. “It’s so important that we’re not quiet during this time.”

Administration supporters

At least two individuals supporting President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts showed up at the rally.

Shawn Campbell of Plano came with an American flag and said he was there “to slow love of country.”

“I bleed red, white and blue,” said Campbell, who at one point had his flag wrestled away from him by a protester.

Other protesters retrieved the flag and told the flag grabber that the rally was about “non-violence.”

Will County resident Emily Cahill held a sign saying “We (heart symbol) ICE.”

She said she came to the protest “just to show support for law enforcement, ICE.”

“I support their immigration efforts. I believe they should do more to protect people like Laken Riley (a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student murdered in 2024 while jogging at the University of Georgia. The offender was a Venezuelan man in the country illegally.) Things happen because they’re not legal citizens.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com