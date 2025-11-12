Quigley, Casten leads House Dems in demanding greenhouse gas reporting

U.S. Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, co-chair of the House Sustainable Energy and Enviroment Coalition, and Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, vice chair, led coalition members in demanding the U.S Environmental Protection Agency reverse course and maintain the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.

“We write to inform you that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is violating clear congressional directives by proposing to end the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP),” the lawmakers wrote. “For more than a decade, this program has been the most important source of transparent and verifiable climate pollution data in the federal government, and the EPA has clear authority and obligation to continue maintaining it. Ending it would undermine lawful, evidence-based governance at precisely the moment when climate and energy challenges demand better information, not less.”

The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, codified and established in a final rule by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2009, requires large industrial facilities, fuel and industrial-gas suppliers, and CO₂ injection sites to monitor and report their greenhouse gas emissions annually. In September, the EPA proposed eliminating reporting obligations to the GHGRP, undermining transparency, accountability, and the data infrastructure that supports both climate policy and private-sector decision-making, according to the lawmakers.

If finalized, it would end mandatory emissions reporting for virtually all large industrial facilities after the 2024 year and suspend or eliminate requirements for the remaining sectors until 2034.