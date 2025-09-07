R.F.D. News & Views

Disease pressure in corn and soybeans is mounting as harvest machines rev up in northern Illinois. Speaking of pressure, the USDA has extended its public comment period regarding its proposed reorganization to the end of September. Read on for more on this and other farm and rural news…

As harvest nears, disease pressure increases

DEKALB COUNTY – As harvest nears and corn plants continue to work through ear and pod fill, a DeKalb County crop expert is noticing diseases starting to “really ramp up” with temperatures dropping and heavy dew occurring nearly every morning.

According to commercial agriculture specialist Steve Brand of the University of Illinois Extension, temperatures averaging in the 70s and low 80s brought needed relief after a very hot stretch across northern Illinois. Nearly every corner of Illinois north of I-80 is at normal rain and water levels, he added.

However, “With the cooler temperatures and daily dew, tar spot and ear mold in particular have taken off in corn,” Brand said Friday. “Every field I visited had lesions well into the upper canopy with lower leaves turning a brown necrotic and dying. The upper one-third of plants above the ear are still green, so ear fill is still occurring even as the bottom dies out. Ears are starting to see small amounts of mold on the ear tips as well. Black layer is most likely 10-14 days away based on the milk line and cooler temperatures.”

Soybeans in DeKalb County were still mostly green at the time of Brand’s report, with select fields either planted early or an earlier variety starting to turn and enter senescence. SDS (sudden death syndrome) has been found across many fields and is starting to take off in “hot pockets,” he noted.

“This year is a very important year to scout your fields if you see SDS symptoms. Red Crown

Rot is a new disease seen in the area that has the exact same foliar symptoms, and is treated with different seed treatments if it is found in your field,” Brand said. “The key characteristic to look for is a bright red color on the soybean stem just above the soil layer, and in some cases red spore balls called perithecia. If you find what you think could be Red Crown Rot, please contact your local Extension office and we can work with you to get that sample tested for identification.”

DeKalb County grain elevator hits listings

ROLLO – A DeKalb County elevator whose owner’s grain dealership license was surrendered to the Illinois Department of Agriculture is listed for sale by First Mid Ag Services for $1,295,000.

Located in a centralized market with river terminals that are accessible from both the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, the Mullins Grain Co.’s Rollo facility features 1,242,000 bushels of vertical storage, and a 10,000 bushels per hour wet leg and receiving pit. It also boasts a 105-foot diameter Gsi bin built in 2007 (669,830 bushels), a 3,000 bushels per hour flat bottom dryer, a 60-foot, 50-ton truck scale and heated shop.

Whoever purchases the facility will be in a good position to service the forthcoming Marquis soybean crush facility, which will be one of the largest single-site soybean processors in the country. In addition, ADM just built the largest flour mill 15 miles from the Rollo facilities.

On Jan. 15, the IDOA’s Bureau of Warehouses issued legal notice that the grain dealer license of Mullins Grain Co., headquartered at 217 N. Shabbona Road, Shabbona, had been voluntarily surrendered. As of Jan. 1,the company was prohibited from receiving, picking up or contracting for purchase any grain from producers.

Extension expert touts pattern tiling

PEORIA – An Extension farm tiling expert is advising farmers who may be reluctant to invest in drainage for problem areas in fields prone to pooling to consider the return on investment for pattern tiling drainage.

“Farm drainage tile is essential to many farm fields in Illinois,” said Kevin Brooks, Extension farm business management and marketing educator. “Carefully consider how an investment in farm drainage tile can boost crop yields, reduce financial risk, and ultimately increase the long-term profitability of your farm.”

In calculating the costs compared to the benefits, Brooks estimated that a 25-bushel increase in corn yield per acre due to tile improvements, multiplied by $4 per bushel, would result in an extra $100 per year profit.

“A 10-bushel increase in soybean yield with a cost of $10 per bushel will also net out $100 more in revenue in a year,” he noted. “Prices can be higher than these market levels, and the yield increases can be larger. This scenario could pay off the drainage project in eight years.

“Updating your drainage tiles will not increase property taxes, as they are based on soil types. Additionally, field tile is a depreciable asset for income tax purposes.”

The Extension farm business manager concluded that landowners hold the key to improving farm drainage.

“The fact remains that cash rent on poorly drained fields will be lower due to reduced yields. The revenue lost to farmers and landowners is often much greater than the tile installation cost. A poorly drained farm won’t likely procure higher cash rent levels due to poor yields, which result in lower farmer revenue and thus lower cash rent for the farm owner,” Brooks said. “Improving farm drainage by adding and repairing drainage tile is costly, but the expenditure can be quickly recovered if carefully planned and installed. Drainage tile systems can last for many decades, and a well-installed system using good components can last for centuries.”

USDA comment period extended

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The public comment period regarding the Trump administration’s controversial intention to strip the U.S. Department of Agriculture down to its bare stalks and scatter its seeds across the nation has been extended to the end of September.

This gives farmers and others who might be concerned about the decision more time to put their two cents worth in, so to speak.

For those who may not have heard, the USDA intends to cut staff and relocate much of its D.C. workforce to five regional hubs while vacating several D.C.-area buildings, including its flagship research center. The hubs would be located in Raleigh; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Salt Lake City.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the reorganization could bolster local engagement with farmers “in some areas,” but encouraged USDA to keep employees representing every department branch near Washington.

Illinois Farm Fact

To provide feedback to the USDA regarding its proposed reorganization and move from Washington, D.C., email reorganization@usda.gov. The comment period is open through Sept. 30.

Tim Alexander is a freelance writer for Chronicle Media.