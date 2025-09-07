Ramirez urges harder line against Republicans 

When U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, addressed her 3rd District constituents during an Aug. 19 town hall at Belmont-Cragin Elementary School in Chicago, she made it clear where she stood on working with Republicans, at least while Donald Trump is president.

“I’ve been saying since January – we need to stop considering ourselves a minority party. We are the opposition party,” she said. “You need to see yourselves as opposing and obstructing fascism.”

While the town hall was billed as a conversation about public safety, Ramirez also addressed concerns about immigration crackdowns, federal funding cuts and a potential government shutdown. Through it all, she kept returning to the theme of how residents and elected Democrats should respond to the second Trump administration policies. Ramirez urged her constituents to keep calling their elected officials, including her, and hold them accountable, push back on policies they object to and support their neighbors.

Ramirez was first elected in 2022, after the congressional redistricting shifted the 3rd District from southwest Chicago and the Southwest Suburbs to city and suburban areas farther north and west. In DuPage County, it includes all of West Chicago, Wayne, Bensenville, Glendale Heights and Winfield; most of Wheaton; as well as parts of Warrenville, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Villa Park, Wood Dale, Addison, Lombard, Glendale Heights, Naperville, Batavia, and St. Charles. In Cook County, it includes several Northwest and West suburbs, much of Chicago’s Northwest Side and most of the West Side’s Galewood and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

The Aug. 19 town hall featured leaders of two nonprofits that provide violence reduction services within the 3rd District – Lori Crowder, executive director of the Humboldt Park-based Alliance of Local Service Organizations, and Richardo Estrada, CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, a Loop-based social services organization that has an office in Belmont-Cragin.

In her opening remarks, Ramirez said that she was in favor of a multi-pronged approach to improving public safety that includes investment in education, providing services to families and increasing job opportunities. While police officers have their place in that vision, she believed that some situations, such as domestic disputes and a person experiencing a mental health crisis, would be better handled by social workers.

“Community safety requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of violence,” Ramirez said. “Police are not trained as social workers [or] counselors.”

Crowder and Estrada both agreed that a multi-faceted approach works best to improve public safety.

“When employment goes up, safety goes up,” Crowder said.

Earlier this spring, the Trump Administration cut federal Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVI) grants, which support violence reduction through community programs that can include anything from helping ex-offenders find jobs to talking with friends and families of shooting victims to avert retaliation that would only increase violence.

Crowder, whose organization does the kind of work CVI helps fund, argued that cutting funding is counterintuitive.

“We’re safer than we’ve been in years, because have people on the streets doing the work,” she said.

Estrada said the declining rate of violent crime in Chicago showed that the approach works, But, earlier this spring, Metropolitan Family Services had over $3 million in CIV funding frozen.

“We appealed, [U.S Department of Justice] acknowledged the appeal, but they haven’t done anything with it,” Estrada said.

When asked about the potential deployment of National Guard in Chicago, Ramirez said that such move “demonstrates disregard for state sovereignty.”

“It’s not about safety – it’s about terror,” she said.

Immigration was another major topic during the forum – a salient issue given that Hermosa neighborhood within her district was among majority-Hispanic Chicago neighborhoods targeted early in Trump’s second term. Ramirez said that, a few days earlier, a teacher at a school in her district told her about a student who was worried she might not go back to school because her parents got detained by ICE.

“The idea that our kids are living in fear of their parents being taken away is unconscionable,” she said. “Separating a mother from their child is cruel.”

Ramirez said that her office will do their best to assist immigrants, regardless of their legal status.

“People have constitutional rights regardless of their legal status,” Ramirez said. “Let me stay this again – people in this country have constitutional rights regardless of status.”

Estrada said that his organization can provide legal assistance.

The current federal funding appropriations are set to expire on Sept. 30. Congress can either pass the new appropriations – something the legislators would only have a few weeks to negotiate after returning from August recess – or pass a continuing resolution that would temporarily extend the current appropriates.

When asked whether there will be a government shutdown, Ramirez said it was likely, saying that she personally won’t support the continuing resolution unless the Congress reverses federal funding clawbacks that were approved earlier this year, especially when it came to education and infrastructure. Later during the town hall, she said she was worried, if Democrats help pass the continued resolution, there will be more clawbacks.

“We need to be clear that, if we vote on the continuing resolution, we need to restore critical funding,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez made no bones about the fact that, with Democrats in a minority in both houses, there wasn’t much she could do legally. But what she could do, she said, was to make sure there is a legal record of alleged abuse of power that Democrats can follow up on once they retake Congress. As a minority party, Democrats can’t call official congressional hearings, so they’ve been holding “shadow” hearings and filing lawsuits.

“I’m going to continue to monitor, we’re going to continue to do congressional oversight,” Ramirez said. “I intend to ensure full accountability for [Secretary of Homeland Security] Kristen Noem, [White House border czar] Tom Homan and [Trump advisor] Stephen Miller when we have the majority. There will be accountability.”

In the meantime, she said, the best thing voters can do is hold elected officials accountable and “keep mobilizing.”

“Don’t stop calling your local officials and your congressional officials,” Ramirez said. “I think this is the time when elected officials need to be doing more.”