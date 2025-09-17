Record number of candidates in 9th Congressional primary

In an Illinois midterm election cycle as active as any in recent decades, the 9th Congressional Democratic primary stands out.

With seven weeks left to gather signatures on nominating petitions and file them with election authorities, the already swollen Democratic primary field of hopefuls for retiring Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky’s seat grew a bit larger, with the announcement of Evanston resident Jeff Cohen that he is entering the race.

Cohen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s of business administration from The University of Chicago. He is as a senior adviser at Analyst Group in Chicago.

“I’m running for Congress because of the concern I hear from every corner of the 9th District about the lack of affordability,” he said in a press release. “There are reasonable (even bipartisan) ways to lower costs and increase income for many folks, but we have to stop sending politicians to Congress who don’t understand how the economy works.”

“The first step to building a stable, productive future for all Americans is to stop Donald Trump’s incoherent economic nonsense — It’s killing our economy.”

If all 18 current primary candidates make it on to the March 17 primary ballot, it will break the record for the longest primary ballot in Illinois history.

That’s a big if. Cohen and all other Democratic candidates must collect a minimum of 1,173 valid signatures to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot. With the likelihood that their petitions will be scrutinized by opponents and possibly legally challenged, to be safe candidates need to collect around twice the number of required signatures.

Come Nov. 3, when all nominating petitions have been filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections, and third-quarter campaign finance data has been released by the Federal Election Commission (on Oct. 16) the picture will grow clearer, and some may opt to drop out.

Money, organization, endorsements/connections and name recognition all play important roles in an effective campaign.

People do not vote for people they don’t know or know little about, and candidates quickly find out the

numerous demands of a long political campaign are best handled with the willing assistance of others in an organized manner. And, while money isn’t everything, it remains essential for voter outreach, messaging and just basic, mundane campaign expenses.

The two putative frontrunners in the race — Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and State Senator Laura Fine — have at least three or all four of those elements.

Biss, who ran for governor in 2028, has been endorsed by 42 current or former elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Illinois Congressmen Sean Casten, D-6th, and Bill Foster, D-11th, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim, six current and former Illinois state legislators, much of the Evanston City Council and 9th District State Central Committeeman Leo Smith.

Fine has been endorsed by 22 state legislators, and more than 50 current and former local officials, including 10th District Democratic State Central Committeewoman Melinda Bush, and former 10th District Democratic State Central Committeewoman and current Lake County Democrats Chair, Lauren Beth Gash.

Kat Abughazaleh, who announced her candidacy last winter, jumped out to a strong early lead in fundraising, thanks to thousands of internet contributions from around the country. She’s been far less successful with attracting endorsements.

In the second quarter ending June 30, Biss caught up with Abughazaleh in fundraising, while Fine lagged behind, with less than half of Biss and Abughazaleh cash haul.

Bruce Leon, the Committeeman in Chicago’s 50th Ward, loaned his campaign $610,000. The only other candidate who has raised substantial cash is Bushra Amiwala, who is in her second term on the Skokie School District 73.5. She had $198,933 on hand as of June 30 from 155 contributions. She has been endorsed by Cook County Latino Dems.

Ninth Congressional District voters will have the chance to assess all the Democratic candidates in person in October. Citizen Action/Illinois, which bills itself as the state’s largest public interest policy and political coalition, will be hosting several candidate forums, including the 9th Congressional District from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Oakton College Skokie Campus, 7701 Lincoln Ave, Skokie.