Restorative Justice program sees first suburban graduates 

Nine young men are looking to take advantage of a second chance given to them by the Cook County justice system.

The south suburban men, ages 18-26, charged with non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes, received the opportunity to reintegrate into their communities after learning to resolve conflict through restorative conferences and peace circles involving participants, victims, family members, friends, others affected by the crime, and community members.

“I appreciate the second chance,” said Maurice Scott, one of the graduates of the Sauk Village Restorative Justice Community Court. “I had a couple of hiccups, but they made sure I stayed on point.”

The Sauk Village Restorative Justice Community Court, the first of its kind in the Cook County suburbs, celebrated its first graduating class on Aug. 25.

“We are proud of the successes of this south suburban court and its graduates,” said Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans. “We hope to continue expanding the opportunities offered by restorative justice community courts to other parts of Cook County in the near future.

“Communities can see the success of these program and how they transform young lives through the power of a second chance.”

Along with learning violence-prevention coping skills, the graduates got their felony or misdemeanor charges dismissed and their court records expunged.

“Don’t forget what you learned,” Gregg Thomas, a domestic violence counselor with the Cook County Probation Department, told the graduates. “Don’t let yourselves down. The judge took up your case and gave you a chance to change. You’re better than your worst moment.”

Judge Ieshia Gray, who presides over the Sauk Village Restorative Justice Community Court, said the court is making a difference.

“The Sauk Village Restorative Justice Community Court opened one year ago with a vision to transform lives and strengthen communities,” she said. “Today, it is more than courtroom – it is a place of hope. I am proud to witness our graduates taking accountability, doing the hard work, and turning setbacks into opportunities.

“Their growth, healing and reclaimed futures are powerful proof that when justice restores, lives are truly transformed.”

The first graduates of the Sauk Village Restorative Justice Community Court are:

Malik Tate

Kendall Robinson

Jadon Lewis

Devon Porter

Edgar Tinoco Garcia

Demon Miller

Cameron Wright

Mikeal Preston

Maurice Scott

Porter, who has his sights set on being a lawyer, is grateful for another shot.

“Thanks to the Restorative Justice Court for giving me a second change,” Porter said.

Robinson was appreciative of everything Judge Ieshia Gray did for him.

“The judge gave me so much love and respect,” Robinson said.

A peace-circle process is used in the court to reach a “Repair of Harm Agreement” between the participant and members of the community.

The participant must agree to complete certain tasks, such as perform an act of community service, write a letter of reflection, obtain a high school equivalency diploma and/or undergo substance abuse treatment.

“We talked about what community means to us and how we can impact our own communities,” Judge Gray said.

Rev. Atty. M. Michelle Day, program administrator of the Resource Section of the Circuit Court of Cook County, said the peace-circle participants showed growth as they moved through the program.

“We always talk about the wisdom is in the room and everybody who is in the room is bringing wisdom,” Day said to the graduates. “I stand in tiptoed anticipation of what you are going to do to change our world.”

Participant Jadon Lewis called Gray “the best judge in the country” for the work she has done with the Restorative Justice program.

“This is an amazing, amazing system,” Lewis said of the program. “I appreciate this system, allowing a second chance for me and the guys.”

A moment of silence was held during the ceremony for Dante Jennings, a member of the program who was murdered in March in Chicago Heights.

For a case to be eligible for Restorative Justice Court, the victim of the crime must agree to participate in the process. In addition, the person charged must:

Be 18-26 years old

Have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor

Live, work or worship in one of the neighborhoods that has a community court

Have a nonviolent criminal history

Accept responsibility for the harm caused

“It really does take a village and community,” Gray said of the program.

Chief Judge Evans said the program is not just a collaboration of his office, but also the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Cook County Public Defender’s Office, and Sauk Village officials.

“We are talking about helping people who are in the community who need a second chance,” Evans said of the program during the graduation ceremony. “That is what we are celebrating today, a second chance.”

He said participants are individuals who need a chance to show what they can do.

“Everybody here had somebody in their life who gave them a second chance,” Evans said during the ceremony at the Sauk Village Community Center. “These young people are our young people and we demand a second chance for them.

“You see them dressed in suits today. You see them with their heads high. What you don’t know is one day they are going to be back here and they will be the lawyers and the judges.”

“Just like we see something in them,” Evans added, “somebody did see something in us. That’s why we are here.”

Evans said with the Markham courthouse bursting at the seams, the Sauk Village program helps not only Sauk Village but relieves pressure on Markham.

“This is a joint effort. This is a comprehensive effort on all of our parts,” Evans said.

The county’s first Restorative Justice Community Court opened in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in 2017. Courts opened in Chicago’s Avondale and Englewood neighborhoods in 2020.

An Office of the Chief Judge study found that among individuals who have graduated from Restorative Justice Court just 13 percent were charged with a new offense within a year compared to 65 percent of individuals from similar circumstances in a matched control group who were not in an RJCC program.

