Rockford announces waste collection, tree recycling

The schedule for Rockford garbage, Christmas tree and household waste collection is:

Garbage: Garbage collection is not affected through Wednesday. There will be no collection on Thursday. Regular Thursday collection will be delayed until Friday.

Christmas trees and yard waste: Rock River Disposal will be collection Christmas trees for two weeks for Rockford residents on their normal pick-up day, starting Monday and concluding Jan. 15. Non-bagged trees should be placed alongside garbage and must be free of ornaments, stands, lights, tinsel and other decorations. Trees exceeding 4 feet must be cut into sections not exceeding 4 feet in length. Residents may also dispose of yard waste if it is placed in a container. It is recommended that yard waste be placed in two-ply compostable paper bags and not in garbage cans as yard waste will typically freeze in cans. Non-bagged branches and limbs should be bundled with string or twine and placed out for collection as long as bundles do not exceed 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter. Bags, cans and bundles cannot exceed 50 pounds.

KNIB Christmas tree recycling: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has arranged for 12 regional Christmas tree collection sites in Winnebago and Boone counties. All trees must be free of ornaments, stands, lights and other decorations. Wreaths are not accepted due to wire frames. Drop-offs will be from Thursday through Jan. 15. Trees will be recycled by processing into mulch that can be retrieved by residents at 523 S. Central Ave. Visit www.knib.org/christmas-tree-recycling for a listing of drop-off locations.

Household hazardous waste: The city’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site at 3315 Kishwaukee St. is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. For drop-off details, go to www.rockfordil.gov/492/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal.

Electronic waste recycling: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s Rockford, Machensey Park and South Beloit recycling centers will be closed today and Thursday. The recycling centers will be open Saturday. Visit www.knib.org for a list of acceptable electronic recyclables.