Rockford approves capital improvement work

The Rockford City Council has approved the largest infrastructure improvement plan in the municipality’s history.

The 2026-30 Capital Improvement Program, approved Monday, utilizes $385 million of secured local and leveraged outside agency funds to better the infrastructure in Rockford. At least $145 million of work is expected to be awarded for construction in 2026.

Highlights of the five-year plan include:

The Neighborhood Program funds construction across the city’s nearly 550 miles of residential streets and 1,121 alleys. In 2026, $8 million will be invested, with the city staff collaborating with aldermen to determine and prioritize the use of funds. Funding in the five-year plan will increase $500,000 each year.

In 2026, the Capital Roadway Improvement Program will reconstruct the next phase of 11th and Madison streets and begin the Auburn Street improvements and Newburg Road resurfacing. The program will also support converting Church and Main streets to two-way traffic. Newburg will be upgraded to connect sidewalk gaps, while west downtown roadways will receive resurfacing in preparation for the opening of the Rockford Mass Transit District and Rock Valley College facilities next year.

The Highway Structure and Bridge Repair and Replacement Program proposes the replacement of seven structures over the next three years, as well as repairs to many others based on the recommendations of the biennial bridge inspection report.

The Stormwater and Drainage Program proposes to respond to storm events with implementation of the Churchill Park Keith Creek Flood Mitigation project.

The Maintenance Program will continue to implement pavement preservation and rejuvenation treatment methods to extend the pavement life cycle on neighborhood roads.

The Sidewalks and Active Transportation Program provides funds for improving pedestrian accommodations throughout the city. Goals of the program are to improve safety and mobility of pedestrians throughout the city by repairing or replacing damaged and deteriorated sidewalks, installing intersection curb ramps at pedestrian crossings, construction of sidewalks in areas where gaps exist and improve the city multi-use path and trail system. The plan includes engineering for the Highcrest Multi-Use Path and the Rockford Riverfront Path.

The Traffic Improvement Program includes engineering for the pedestrian accommodations leading to and crossing East State Street and Mulford Road.

The Community Enhancement and Economic Development Program plans for construction of the $22 million Rockford Complete Streets Revitalization project in 2026. That will be followed by the $20 million Reconnect Rockford project in 2028, as well as other projects.

The Water Production Capital Improvement Program includes the construction of treatment plants, treatment additions to existing facilities, reservoir and tower maintenance, building maintenance and filter vessel maintenance.

The Water Distribution Capital Improvement Program will prioritize water main replacements based on risk assessment models that identify areas with the greatest replacement need.