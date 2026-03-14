Rockford area events planned to celebrate America’s 250th birthday  

The city of Rockford and Winnebago County have big plans as part of nationwide celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Once-in-a-lifetime community programs will honor America’s history and present, with patriotic-themed events and activities focusing on youth, culture, entertainment, education, and volunteerism.

Events are slated to begin in April and run through the year.

Events across the community

Rockford will conduct a Community-Wide Cleanup on April 22, bringing neighbors together to serve and contribute to the 250th anniversary celebration through volunteerism.

Rockford Symphony Orchestra will have its annual Youth Concert Student Matinee on May 8, celebrating the American spirit through orchestral music while providing an accessible experience for students.

Veterans Memorial Hall will be the site for an immersive evening experience on June 27 transporting guests back to 1776, featuring dinner, storytelling, and interactive conversations centered on the nation’s founding.

Rock Valley College will participate in the celebration July 2 by presenting a concert performance of 1776 at the Starlight Theatre.

Rockford will continue its longstanding tradition with a Fourth of July parade and fireworks in celebration of the nation ’ s independence.

Rockford City Market will celebrate Hometown Heroes on July 10, highlighting the importance of volunteering and service in the community. The event will include a donation drive and the packing of blessing bags for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Additional events and details will be shared in coming months.

“It’s always been a privilege and an honor to serve the community by raising funds for Rockford’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration,” said Ted O’Donnell, co-chair of the Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee. “With this being the 250th anniversary of our nation, it’s even more special, and we are working even harder to make this year’s fireworks celebration historic.”

The Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee is not affiliated with the city, but functions as the main fundraiser for the fireworks display.

“So many people are looking forward to the fireworks show, and that’s what drives our all-volunteer committee,” O’Donnell said.

“Since ‘Mr. Fourth of July’, Joe Marino, started this organization in 1963, Rockford has always been known for its fireworks show,” O’Donnell said. “Last year, we did $60,000 worth of pyrotechnics; this year, we’re doing a $75,000 show which will truly be unforgettable.”

Community-led planning

A “Celebration Event” application will soon be launched, allowing local organizations to suggest events, programs, and projects that celebrate and connect with the United States’ 250th anniversary. Selected proposals will be reviewed and may receive funding support to help bring ideas to life. Funded activities will emphasize local history and identity, recognize civic, military, and cultural service, and encourage youth engagement through education, creativity, and participation.

Engaging youth

Educational initiatives will include an art contest and an essay contest for students in public and private schools across Winnebago County.

The efforts will partner with schools and educators, encouraging students to explore the nation’s history, reflect on its meaning, and express their perspectives through creativity and writing. Details will be forthcoming and shared through area schools.

The Rockford Region 250 Committee is a community-led group convened by Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli to guide local planning for America’s 250th anniversary.

Comprised of community leaders and residents from across the region, the committee’s purpose is to develop a coordinated, inclusive celebration that honors the nation’s history, reflects the diverse stories and contributions of the community, and inspires civic pride and participation for generations to come.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a powerful moment for Rockford, an opportunity to come together as neighbors, honor the ideals that shaped our nation, and showcase the strength and spirit of our community,” McNamara said. “From youth-centered events to performances and Fourth of July traditions, we’re building a celebration that reflects who we are today and the future we’re creating together.”

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli said, “This commemoration is about more than looking back; it’s a call to action for how we show up for one another across Winnebago County. From service projects to community gatherings, events will include chances for residents of every age to serve, connect, and strengthen the place we all call home.”

Submit an event

Organizations, businesses, and community groups are invited to submit America 250-related events for inclusion in the official online celebration calendar.

Events can be added at any time and should connect to the themes of commemoration, community pride, service, education or local history.

To submit an event, complete the online form on GoRockford’s website, www.gorockford.com/events/submit-event/.

Submitted events will be reviewed and, once approved, appear on the public calendar so residents and visitors can discover activities happening across the Rockford region.

For information on Rockford’s 250th anniversary plans or to submit an event for inclusion in the official celebration calendar, visit www.rockfordregion250.com