Rockford conducts count of homeless

Beginning at 3 p.m. today and continuing until 3 p.m. Tuesday, a count of homeless in Winnebago, DeKalb and Boon counties will take place.

Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, and Rockford Police and Fire departments will participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual Point in Time Count of the Homeless.

The PIT Count will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless in the three counties. Volunteers will visit drop-in centers, emergency rooms, parks, abandoned buildings and other locations where homeless individuals frequent to complete a survey and collect data to determine the estimated number of people experiencing homelessness. Along with collecting data, agency volunteers will also work to engage the homeless and begin the process of working with them toward permanent housing options.

HUD requires the Point in Time Count be completed during the last 10 days of January across the country. Information from the count is used for local and national policy through the annual Homeless Assessment Report.

For information on the Point in Time, contact Angie Walker, Rockford’s homeless program manager, at angie.walker@rockfordil.gov, visit www.northernillinoiscoalition.com or go on Facebook @NorthernllinoisHomelessCoalition.