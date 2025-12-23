Rockford intersection closed

The Rockford Water Division is making an emergency water main repair at Jefferson Street & Henrietta Avenue.

The intersection is closed to all traffic.

Work is expected to last until at least Thursday.

Detours are in place and citizens are encouraged to use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in work zones.

Residents will be informed of water shutoffs through information hung on their front door.

Questions can be referred to Rockford Public Works’ Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.