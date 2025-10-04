Rockford, Lansing airports earn accolades

Two area airports are among six earning honors from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Rockford International was named Primary Airport of the Year; and Lansing Municipal was named Reliever Airport of the Year.

The awards were presented this week during the Illinois Public Airports Association fall conference in Galena.

“Our airports connect us to the world, one of the many reasons why Illinois is the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “These awards highlight their efforts as well as those of the entire Illinois aviation community.”

Winners were selected based on their accomplishments, including a partnership with IDOT, customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, facility maintenance and promotion of aviation.

Besides Rockford and Lansing, other winners were:

Large General Aviation Airport of the Year: Mount Sterling Municipal

Small General Aviation Airport of the Year: Greenville

Heliport of the Year: Quad City Med Force

Airport of the Year: Rickenberger

Illinois is home to nearly 100 public airports and heliports, with nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. The system of airports supports more than 492,000 jobs, with a combined payroll of $21.9 billion, and a total economic impact of $95.4 billion. Across the state, there are more than 700 aviation facilities, including heliports, balloon, glider and ultra-light landing facilities, as well as grass landing strips.

Through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, IDOT is investing $150 million in aviation. In 2021, the governor announced a $94 million commitment to airports throughout the state, unlocking $11.5 million in local contributions for a combined investment of $105 million. The funding was the largest statewide capital investment for airports in state history.

For information on aviation in Illinois and the Illinois Aviation System Plan, visit www.ilaviation.com.