Schools battle chronic absenteeism

Getting better test results starts with getting more students in desk seats.

Chronic absenteeism is an issue for many area school districts, affecting everything from test scores to student stress.

“Every day of instruction compounds upon the next and being absent requires extra effort for a student to participate when they return,” said Rick Kambic, spokesperson for Fenton Community High School District 100, which has a chronic absenteeism rate of 44 percent on the most recent Illinois School Report Card. “We want students to prevent that stress of having to get caught up in a hurry. Learning should be fun and stimulating, not overwhelming and uneven.

“Regular attendance is not only essential for academic growth, but it also helps young adults build strong social connections and supports positive mental health. We want students feeding off each other as they progress through a lesson or project together, and then celebrating their accomplishments together when they succeed. Shared experiences are impactful.”

Statewide, chronic absenteeism among students, defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year due to both excused and unexcused absences, notched a third consecutive year of improvement since its pandemic-driven peak in 2022. Chronic absenteeism has fallen 14.8 percent since 2022, dropping to 25.4 percent statewide in 2025.

Chronic absenteeism remained highest among students in high school, while absenteeism among students in kindergarten showed the greatest improvement.

The highest and lowest chronic absenteeism rates for counties in the Chronicle Media coverage area are:

Cook: West Town Academy High School in Chicago, 98 percent; and Ogden Avenue Elementary School in La Grange, 4 percent

DeKalb: DeKalb High School, 35 percent; and Somonauk Middle School, 6 percent

DuPage: Fenton High School in Bensenville, 44 percent; and Madison Elementary School in Hinsdale, 3 percent

Kane: Larkin High School in Elgin, 53 percent; and Grace McWayne Elementary School in Batavia,, 6 percent

Kendall: Oswego High School, 28 percent; and Bristol Grade School, 8 percent

Lake: Waukegan High School, 55 percent; and Arnett C. Lines Elementary School in Barrington, 5 percent

Madison: Madison Senior High School, 64 percent; and C.A. Henning School in Troy, 5 percent

McHenry : Verda Dierzan Early Learning Center in Woodstock, 32 percent; and Alden Hebron Elementary School, 6 percent

McLean: YBMC Charter School in Normal, 54 percent; and Heyworth Elementary School, 6 percent

Peoria: Manual High School in Peoria, 50 percent; and Brimfield High School, 6 percent

St. Clair: East St. Louis Senior High, 82 percent; and Freeburg Primary Center, 5 percent

Tazewell: Pekin Community High School, 43 percent; and Central Primary School in Washington 6 percent

Winnebago: Kennedy Middle School in Rockford, 68 percent; and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Rockford, 5 percent

Woodford: El Paso Gridley High School, 33 percent; and Germantown Hills Middle School, 6 percent

Illinois State Board of Education officials noted that Illinois continues to promote evidence-based interventions for chronically absent students, since missing just two days of school per month for any reason “can translate into students having difficulty learning to read by the third-grade, achieving in middle school, and graduating from high school,” according to research, documented by the state’s Attendance Works Public Act 104-0355, enacted Sept. 1, which creates the Chronic Absence Task Force to further the study of statewide strategies to continue reducing chronic absenteeism across all grade levels.

Chicago issues

The 89 schools in Illinois with the highest chronic absenteeism rate are all in the Chicago Public Schools system.

A Better Chicago, a nonprofit seeking to empower youth from loiw-income backgrounds and to generate investment in black and Latinx communities and leaders, has launched a Chronic Absenteeism Initiative.

During the next five years, A Better Chicago is partnering with communities across the city to reduce chronic absenteeism. Its work will focus on improving attendance in the Chicago communities of Austin, Englewood, Garfield Park, South Lawndale, South Shore and Woodlawn.

“These neighborhoods are home to strong families, schools, and community organizations, yet face disproportionate challenges with student attendance,” A Better Chicago officials said when launching the initiative. “The evidence has long been clear that persistent absence from school contributes to lower academic achievement, reduced graduation rates, and diminished long-term economic opportunities for young people.

“Reversing the trend is essential to ensuring every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Officials in Cook County School District 130, which covers 13 schools in Alsip, Blue Island, Crestwood and Robbins, have recognized the connection between attendance, academic achievement and mental health, said Superintendent Colleen McKay.

She said absentee patterns have a significant impact on students’ academic progress and achievement, but they also pose long-term consequences for their emotional well-being. School is more than just academics, McKay said, it is where kids learn teamwork, communication and relationship-building.

District 130 actions

According to McKay, District 130, which had 28 percent of student listed as chronic absentees on the Illinois School Report Card, is taking a proactive approach to understanding why students aren’t attending school and is addressing barriers head-on by:

Implementing individualized incentives for students with strong attendance, making school feel rewarding and fun.

Exploring mental health connections, as absenteeism is often linked to emotional challenges, including anxiety and stress.

Addressing the need for better communication between parents, schools and communities to understand the root cause of absenteeism and implemented targeted solutions.

Creating more engaging experiences for students, such as personalized learning opportunities, to ensure students feel excited to attend school regularly.

“When we look at students feeling good about coming, that this is the place they want to be, that they don’t want to miss anything, it has really helped,” McKay said. “It is not just coming to school and sitting down and learning your reading and your writing and all that good stuff, but knowing that we have things going on that you don’t want to miss if you stay home.”

The superintendent said some District 130 parents have the idea that learning can be done remotely the way it was done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to COVID, the district’s chronic absentee rate was under 5 percent.

“Just getting parents to see ‘No, we’ve got to get them in (school). We’ve got to get them started’ is important,” McKay said. “Good things happen if you’ve got them there in front of you.

‘Making gains’

McKay wants the district to get back to that pre-pandemic level.

“We’re slowly making gains on expressing the importance of school,” McKay said.

Fenton’s Kambic said part of addressing the issue is understanding why students are absent.

“Each student and each family have their own circumstances to navigate,” Kambic said. “We have regular counselors and additional staff collaborating with families to identify these challenges and build plans for success.

“We have a staff member coordinating Multi Tiered Systems of Support, which is exactly what it sounds like: intervention and support to varying degrees on a case-by-case basis, with some involving classroom challenges, social obstacles, attendance inconsistency, and even language barriers.”

Fenton also has a new attendance interventionist staff members, thanks to a partnership with the DuPage County Regional Office of Education.

“This staff member assists with additional layers of family meetings, home visits, and creates positive messaging for our dean’s office and communications team to use when sending messages to parents,” Kambic said.

He added that Fenton’s Positive Interventions and Supports coordinator has incorporated attendance-based rewards into programming, such as prizes for individuals and homeroom classes that have varying levels of high attendance on a quarterly basis.

