Sixth Street to be closed

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, both lanes of Sixth Street in Rockford will be closed to traffic from 10th Avenue to 11th Avenue.

All traffic will be detoured to 7th Street.

Business and residential access on Sixth between 10th and 11th will be open with detour routes posted.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday.

The closure is to accommodate water main work being completed on Sixth.

All work is dependent on weather conditions.

Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving through the construction zone.