Some marijuana dispensaries stop adult-use sales

At least eight marijuana dispensaries have voluntarily stopped their adult-use sales.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which oversees the dispensaries, said while eight dispensaries have stopped adult-stopped their adult-use sales, others are implementing certain patient-only hours.

Dispensaries are only allowed to sell medical marijuana on the dispensary property, a public walkway or on a curb adjacent to the dispensary through March 30. A designated caregiver can still purchase medical marijuana for the patient.

However, dispensaries are not allowed to deliver medical marijuana to a patient or caregiver’s home.

Adult-use cannabis sales must still take place inside the limited access area of dispensaries.

“Our top priority is to minimize the risk of and protect as many people from exposure to COVID-19,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser for cannabis control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “These steps prioritize that critical objective, while also ensuring medical patients have access to the medicine they need.” Dispensaries must also take steps to ensure consumers who come inside do not come within six feet of one another. Efforts include moving lines outside the dispensary, closing some point-of-sale systems, distancing patient/caregiver lines within larger dispensaries and minimizing the time a patient/caregiver stands near agents. Additional steps to ensure dispensaries are sanitized also must be followed. Dispensaries must allow dispensary agents to wash their hands frequently throughout the day and provide an ample supply of disinfectant hand soap.

Other IDFPR requirements for dispensaries include:

Any surfaces patients are required to touch, such as ordering tablets or door handles must be disinfected at least every 30 minutes.

All other surfaces should be washed throughout the day, including disinfecting at least once per day all countertops, computer screens/keyboards, door handles, railings and bathrooms.

IDFPR said its inspectors will continue to monitor cameras inside dispensaries daily to ensure continued compliance with the department’s laws, rules and guidance. IDFPR said it expects dispensaries to answer inspectors’ calls or call them back promptly, if necessary. The badging of new agents will continue as usual.