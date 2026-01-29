Starved Rock’s quiet season draws visitors, overdue repairs

Winter is not just a perfect time for a visit but it’s also a chance for Illinois’ most popular state park to take a breather and make some fixes.

It’s quiet these days at Starved Rock State Park as a handful of visitors on a recent frigid day trekked along icy trails and canyons, kept a lookout for eagles soaring over the Illinois River or took in a relaxed lunch in a nearly empty lodge.

Located in central LaSalle County, the park is conducting much-needed repairs that began in November 2025 and are expected to continue through 2026.

The fixes will reopen some closed trails and improve others to better accommodate throngs of visitors returning later this year. Starved Rock draws up to 2.4 million visitors annually.

“With that much foot traffic a lot of deterioration can occur to the trails, to the paths, to the bridges, stairways, boardwalks (and) retaining walls. All those things that support a trail system,” Todd Strole, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources official, said at a press conference last year.

“The last major trail system upgrade was in the 1990s and a lot of features have seen a lot of wear and tear since that time, causing the park staff to close some of the trails,” he added.

Repair work on the 13-mile trail system has an $18 million budget. Another $19.2 million is allocated to construct a new sanitary sewer, upgrade water systems and replace toilets.”

Seven canyons and trails are scheduled for attention, including the Tonti Canyon and LaSalle Canyon trail system where the most extensive work is planned. Ten separate trail bridges, three timber stairways and a new timber boardwalk will be renovated or replaced.

Officials promised that work will be staggered and the park, visitor’s center and historic lodge would remain open throughout and scheduled events unaffected.

Starved Rock held an eagle watch weekend in late January, an art show runs through March 6 and guided bald eagle and winter wildlife trolley tours and hikes are also scheduled.

The 2,630-acre park, which marks its 115th anniversary this year, is located northeast of Oglesby on the south bank of the Illinois River. It is open year-round, allowing visitors the chance to experience the splendor of four seasons through the lens of the park’s natural attractions.

Conde Nast Traveler has proclaimed Starved Rock as one of the top 10 state parks in the nation. INDR calls Starved Rock “one of the most stunning spots” in the state.

“It boasts 18 canyons with striking vertical walls of moss-laden St. Peter Sandstone, shaped by glacial meltwater over 14,000 years ago,” according to IDNR’s summary. “Visitors can explore rain-fed waterfalls, sandstone overhangs, and breathtaking viewpoints. The park is rich in diverse plant life, including white and red oaks, maples, hickories, white pines, eastern red cedars, and northern white cedars, all of which provide a habitat for a variety of wildlife.”

Admission is free and the convenient north central Illinois location makes Starved Rock an easy drive from Aurora (55 miles), Rockford (75 miles) and central Illinois communities like Peoria and Bloomington-Normal (less than 65 miles).

Even coming from the city of Chicago is less than a 2-hour drive.

Starved Rock also offers onsite accommodations including inside a three-story lodge built in the 1930s plus nearby cabins. The lodge also hosts meetings and conferences.

Convenient parking is ample during winter months but challenging in warmer seasons. First-time visitors should be aware of twists and turns and lower speed limits on Illinois Route 71, the access road to the park’s main entrance as well as adjacent trails and canyons.

Starved Rock does not provide printed trail maps. Maps are available via downloads to mobile devices.

For more information visit https://dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.starvedrock.html or at www.facebook.com/StarvedRock.