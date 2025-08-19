Storm and flood damage surveyed

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security is reviewing damage from the severe storm and flash-flooding events that occurred between Saturday and Tuesday.

EMRS asks residents who were impacted by the storms and flooding to submit an initial damage assessment by 5 p.m. Friday.

EMRS is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to compile information. The supplemental information will help determine if Cook County, along with Chicago, surrounding counties and IEMA can pursue options for additional assistance for residents. The objective of the survey is to help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damage that has occurred during the natural disaster activity. Reporting damage to emergency management is voluntary. It is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

To fill out a survey, visit cookgov.me/august2025storms.

English and Spanish versions are available. In both the mobile and web browser versions, click the top left corner to select “English“or “Spanish.”

Cook County will continue to coordinate with suburban municipalities, Chicago and the state to analyze the extent of storm damage and pursue available assistance for impacted residents.