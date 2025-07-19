Summer Celebration and other political events

State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D- Grayslake, will hold a Summer Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday in Libertyville.

Tickets are $50.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $5,000.

For information, email info@laurafaverdias.com.

In other Democratic state political fundraisers:

Harper, Jones meet guests

An Evening with Representative Harper and Senator Jones will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at 4522-24 W. Third St., Chicago.

State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Emil Jones III, D- Chicago, will greet visitors.

Tickets are $250.

Sponsorship ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.

Checks may be made payable to “Friends of Sonya Marie Harper” and sent to 6142 S. Wood St., Chicago, IL 60636.

Vella plans birthday bash

State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, will have a Birthday Celebration from 5-8 p.m. July 31 at the University Club of Rockford, 945 N. Main St.

Tickets are $50.

Sponsorship ranges from $1,000 to $15,000.

For information or to RSVP, email electdavevella@gmail.com.

Checks may be made payable to “Friends of Dave Vella” and sent to 3235 Windsong Court, Rockford, IL 61114.

West marks 40th birthday

State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, will conduct 815 West Fest – 40th Birthday Celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Indoor City Market, 116 N. Madison St., Rockford.

Tickets are $25.

For information, email Tamir@mauricewest.com.

Checks can be made payable to “Maurice West,” and sent to Suite 120, 303 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61101.

Pre-Fair Fundraiser planned

A Pre-Fair Fundraiser will be held for several state representatives from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at 100 W. Cook St., Springfield.

Tickets are $1,000.

Sponsorship ranges from $2,500 to $10,000.

Checks can be made payable to:

“Friends of Rick Ryan” and mailed to 9726 S. Avers Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805 for state Rep. Rick Ryan, D-Oak Lawn

“Friends of Mary Gill” and mailed to 10402 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 for state Rep. Mary Gill, D-Chicago

“Friends of Janet Yang Rohr” and mailed to P.O. Box 3, Naperville, IL 60566 for state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville

“Friends of Dave Vella” and mailed to 3235 Windsong Court, Rockford, IL 61114 for state Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford

“Friends of Natalie Manley” and mailed to 1927 Timbers Edge Drive, Joliet, IL 60431 for state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet

“Friends of Mike Kelly” and mailed to Suite B, 4200 W. Lawrence, Chicago, IL 60630 for state Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago

“Friends of Mary Beth Canty for Illinois” and mailed to 14 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 for state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights

In Republican state political fundraisers:

Lawmakers plan Summer Event

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia; and state Rep. Regan Deering, R-Decatur, will have a Summer Event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 31 at Untitled Supper Club, 111 W. Kinzie St., Chicago.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $5,000.

For information, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Tickets are $50.

Checks can be made payable to “Anderson for Illinois” or “Regan for Illinois” and mailed to The Newberg Group, 954 W. Route 6, Morris, IL 60450 for Anderson and P.O. Box 922, Decatur, IL 62525 for Deering.

Out to the ballgame

State Rep. Kevin Schmidt’s annual; Grizzlies fund-raiser will begin at 5:45 p.m. July 31. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

The Grizzlies are playing the Slammers at GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd.,Sauget. Tickets are $120 for adults and $60 for children ages 12 and under, and will be at Will Call.

The fund-raiser for Schmidt, R-Millstadt, will be all-you-can-drink for five innings and all-you-can-eat for three innings.

Sponsorship ranges from $500 to $5,000.

Checks can be made out to “Schmidt for Illinois” and mailed to 225 E. Washington St., Millstadt, IL 62260.

Donate online at SchmidtforIllinoiscom/Contribute.

Headed to Wrigley

State Reps. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Travis Weaver, R-Kewanee, will hold an outing at Wrigley Field on Aug. 1.

The suite opens at 12:20 p.m. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m, The Chicago Cubs will take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Tickets are $2,000.

Sponsorship is $5,000 or $7,500.

For information or to RSVP, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Precinct committeeman training

The DuPage County Republican Party and the Illinois Republican Party will conduct Precinct Committeeman Training Plus+ from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at the Milton Township Republican Organization, 650 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Training will include precinct committeeman fundamentals, NUMINAR app instruction GOP Data Center instruction, ballot-chasing strategies, and the opportunity to network with other committeemen.

The session is limited to DuPage County precinct committeemen.

DuPage County GOP Chair Kevin Coyne will provide opening comments.

To register or for information, email info@dupagegop.com.

State Fair Pre-Party

A Republican State Fair Pre-Party with state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and state Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Butternut Hut, 106 W. Jefferson St., Springfield.

Admission is free.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $10,000.

For information or to RSVP, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Volunteer Army Builder

A Volunteer Army Builder Workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12 in Bloomingdale.

The Volunteer Army Builder trains activists, organizers, issue groups, and campaigns at every level to increase their impact locally while building a long-term volunteer base.

Cost is $15 and includes dinner.

Register at LeadershipInstitute.org/BloomingaleVAB.

Young Republicans seek support

Illinois Young Republicans are seeking assistance to attend the YR National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

The goal is to raise $30,000 to fund the travel, lodging and registration for 30 delegates.

Sponsorship ranges from $300 to $5,000.

Makes checks payable to “Federation of Illinois Young Republicans” and mail them to: Illinois Young Republicans – Evan Kasal, c/o FourStar Wealth Advisors, LLC, Suite 2225, 1 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60602.

To pay be credit card, call 312-919-9771 or email ILYRchairman@chicagoyrs.com.