Supplies sought for displaced Glendale Heights families

The village of Glendale Heights and the Glendale Heights Police Department are coordinating a Fire Relief Supplies Drive for 11 displaced families.

On Sunday, a fire at the Ellyn Crossing Apartments on the 1800 block of Glen Ellyn Road displaced the families. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents reported in the incident.

Members of the Glenside and Bloomingdale fire departments were among the units that responded to the Sunday morning blaze at the multifamily dwelling.

Upon arrival, fire crews found fire extending from a third-floor balcony into the building’s eaves. The fire progressed rapidly and spread through the attic space of the building.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and were able to bring the fire under control. Their efforts confined the damage primarily to the attic space, preventing further extension into occupied living areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fire Relief Supplies Drive is seeking:

Clothing (T-shirts and sweats, M/XL men’s, L women’s)

Steel toe boots (size 6.5)

Socks, undergarments

General toiletries

Diapers (size 3)

Baby formula (Similac 360)

12-month sleepers

Dog food

Supplies can be dropped off at the Glendale Heights Police Department, 300 Civic Center Plaza.



If you have questions, contact Tanya Macko at Tanya_Macko@glendaleheights.org or (630) 909-5459.