Support dog to serve at Domestic Violence Courthouse

The newest member of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is hoped to be a calming influence on domestic violence victims.

Ruthie, a 2-year-old golden retriever, was given the oath of office Monday.

The State’s Attorney’s Office’s second court dog, Ruthie, will be based at 555 W. Harrison, Chicago, the Domestic Violence Courthouse, to support victims and witnesses of crimes as they meet with prosecutors.

Ruthie is trained to provide comfort and relieve stress for individuals who have experienced trauma. Many of the victims and witnesses who come to the Domestic Violence Courthouse have cases handled by the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau, a division that prosecutes sensitive crimes such as domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Expanding the office’s court dog program advances one of Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke’s chief priorities – combatting the rising trend of domestic violence and providing support for those most directly traumatized by crime and abuse.

“The victims we serve display tremendous courage when they come to court and must face their abusers,” Burke said. “Adding Ruthie to our team reflects our trauma-informed approach to prosecution, providing comfort and support to victims during some of the most difficult experiences of their lives.

“To hold offenders accountable and keep our communities safe, we must ensure victims feel supported, empowered, and able to participate in the justice process.”

State’s Attorney’s Office investigator Sgt. Eileen McDermott will serve as Ruthie’s primary handler. In addition to being available during meetings with prosecutors, Ruthie can greet victims at the building’s entrance to provide comfort on trial day and escort them as they navigate the courthouse.

Ruthie comes to the State’s Attorney’s Office after completing training through Healing Hearts Service Dogs, a nonprofit based in Tinley Park that raises and trains working dogs to comfort individuals experiencing trauma, stress, and physical and emotional uncertainty in their lives.

Since 2023, Healing Hearts has certified 65 therapy dog teams, graduated 18 facility dogs into new jobs, and made more than 1,400 therapy visits.

Joining Ruthie at her swearing-in ceremony Monday was the State Attorney’s Office’s first court dog, 8-year-old Hatty, a Labrador retriever, who has been based at the George Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago since 2019. Throughout her tenure, Hatty has supported and provided comfort to more than 200 victims and witnesses during trials, court hearings, sentencings, and meeting with prosecutors related to sexual abuse and violent crime over her seven-year career.

Ruthie’s addition to the Cook County office builds on State’s Attorney Burke’s efforts to combat domestic violence and support victims. Shortly after assuming office, Burke created the Special Victims Bureau to handle such cases and has begun a vertical prosecution model to ensure that victims receive consistent representation and support through each step of the court process.

In June, Burke created the office’s Victim Services Bureau, bolstering internal resources to provide victims and witnesses with individualized and trauma-informed support as their cases progress through the courts.