Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington to have lane reduction

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, a portion of Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington will have a lane reduction.

Towanda Barnes from Rave Road to Fort Jesse Road will have a northbound lane reduction due to detention basin rehabilitation. The section of Towanda Barnes will be reopened as soon as work is completed.

For information, call Aaron Kinder, program manager in the Bloomington Engineering Department, at 309-434-2980 or email engineeer@cityblm.org.