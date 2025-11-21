Two added to state panel monitoring federal agents

CHICAGO – Jimmy Arce and Ric Estrada have been added to a state commission established to monitor federal agents’ actions.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker established the Illinois Accountability Commission in response to what he called the lack of federal accountability for federal enforcement actions marked by excessive force and reports of violent conduct by federal agents across the Chicago area and throughout Illinois.

The commission has also filled leadership roles, including Hina Mahmood as executive director, Ahmed Baset as lead commission counsel, and Matthew Piers as special counsel.

Pritzker said Arce and Estrada bring critical expertise in federal investigations and community and civic leadership, respectively, strengthening the commission’s ability to carry out its mandate by compiling and documenting a formal, public record to pursue justice and accountability and shed more light on the misconduct of the Trump administration’s federal agents.

“Since I signed the executive order, with guidance from the commissioners, the Illinois Department of Human Rights has been diligently working to set the foundation for this truly ground-breaking work to bring accountability for the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions,” said Pritzker. “The appointments of Jimmy and Ric to the commission rounds out this incredible team of public servants committed to demanding answers and the ongoing pursuit of justice for the people of Illinois.”

“We are honored to welcome two individuals whose expertise directly supports the commission’s mission,” said Ruben Castillo, chair of the Illinois Accountability Commission. “Jimmy and Ric bring complementary perspectives that will strengthen our ability to document, assess, and recommend reforms in alignment with the executive order.”

“I’m honored to serve on the Illinois Accountability Commission,” said Arce. “This work is about standing up for communities and making sure their experiences are heard. I’m eager to help document the facts and push for meaningful reforms that protect people across Illinois.”

“Illinoisans have been harmed by federal law enforcement actions, and they deserve accountability,” said Estrada. “I’m committed to making sure the commission listens to communities across the state and turns their experiences into real, meaningful change.”

Additionally, the commission has hired Executive Director Mahmood, Lead Commission Counsel Baset, and Special Counsel Piers, and developed an organizational structure for bringing on support staff in the coming weeks. Commission members and staff have started outreach efforts, continue exploring community partnerships and collaborations, and are conducting a landscape analysis of information already in the public domain to examine the roles and impact of related and ongoing litigation.

The Illinois Accountability commissioners said they and staff are working to ensure that federal law enforcement actions are thoroughly documented, impacted communities are heard, and reforms are recommended to protect the people of Illinois.

Arce is a former federal prosecutor with experience leading criminal and civil investigations in the Northern District of Illinois. He played a role in the Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation of the Chicago Police Department, which led to a landmark consent decree. In private practice, Arce represents clients in commercial litigation and white-collar matters, bringing expertise in federal investigations, enforcement, and institutional oversight.

Estrada is CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, one of Illinois’ largest human-services organizations. With more than three decades in public service and nonprofit leadership — including senior roles with the city of Chicago — Estrada brings a community-centered perspective and a track record of guiding organizations that serve families and neighborhoods directly affected by federal actions.

Hina Mahmood is the executive director of the Illinois Accountability Commission. She has nearly two decades of experience across government, philanthropy, and the nonprofit sector. Before joining the commission, Mahmood served as director of Illinois initiatives at the J.B. & M.K. Pritzker Family Foundation, where she led strategic efforts to advance justice and equity in early childhood, community health, and civil and human rights across Illinois. She previously served as an assistant state’s attorney at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and deputy chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Ahmed Baset is the lead commission counsel for the Accountability Commission. He is a former federal prosecutor, who served as the acting deputy director of criminal litigation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in U.S. Attorney offices as an assistant U.S. attorney and assistant special counsel.

Matthew Piers is special counsel for the Accountability Commission. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and previously served 20 years as president and senior counsel of Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd. He is an international trial and appellate attorney with concentrations in complex litigation and constitutional matters, and decades of experience in class action litigation in federal and state courts around the country.