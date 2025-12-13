Veterans’ mental health group honors Pritzker, Booth

The Veterans Mental Health Leadership Coalition is lauding Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his support of the Illinois Breakthrough Therapies for Veteran Suicide Prevention program.

The coalition also honored state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, for her leadership in the $6 million IBTVSP program, a first of its kind effort creating access to therapies for Illinois veterans, while also serving to advance mental health research and train mental health professionals.

“The IBTVSP program is a historic investment in the healing and mental health of those who have served,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Steele in bestowing the awards Nov. 12 to the Illinois politicians. “Governor, you are leading the way and making a difference.”

The IBTVSP program is prescribing “micro” amounts of psychedelic drugs to address veterans’ mental health issues, which could include post-traumatic stress disorder that leads to suicidal thoughts and actions.

A program advisory council was created to advise the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services on the rules and clinical infrastructure necessary to support clinical access to and training for medication-assisted U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapies for veteran suicide prevention. The initiative was authorized by a Pritzker executive order.

“As a longtime passionate believer in ending the stigma around mental health, I’ve worked with the General Assembly and Jehan Gordon-Booth to build out our mental health capacity and services,” Pritzker said. “I’ve seen the toll mental illness can take on an individual and families of all ages and backgrounds.

“Making mental health (treatment) available to veterans and their families, and especially children, is vital to advance their overall health care. But it can be painfully difficult to find the right kind of mental health care.”

As home to more than 500,000 military veterans, Illinois could have more than 100,000 residents suffering from service-related mental health issues, according to national percentage estimates. Pritzker noted that the number could be expanded when you consider the “tens of thousands” of family members that could be directly affected.

“Too many veterans have been driven to take their own lives. It’s an ongoing crisis that demands greater attention and action,” he said. “With support from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Department of Veterans Affairs and Healthcare, and Family Services, council members are working to find new innovative, potentially transformational treatments for veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and other mental health challenges.

“I wanted Illinois to be on the leading edge of this work, and I refuse to let stigma or outdated thinking stand in the way of potential breakthrough treatments.”

Social stigma or not, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Nov. 5 that it is expanding psychedelic-assisted therapy trials for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and anxiety disorders. VA facilities in the Bronx, Los Angeles, Omaha, Palo Alto, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, West Haven, and White River Junction are participating in the multi-year studies, each designed to test the safety and clinical impact of psychedelic compounds used under strict supervision, according to Military.com.

“VA’s work on psychedelics is at an early stage and results from these trials will be available in the years to come,” said VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz. “This research is just one part of VA’s comprehensive mental health and suicide prevention efforts.”

Governor Pritzker described how the Breakthrough Therapies program funds two different psilocybin therapies – one for treatment-resistant depression, and a second for major depressive disorder. The governor said that clinical trials have shown that as many as two-thirds of participants no longer met PTSD criteria after treatment.

“These treatments are showing real results for real veterans, helping them find comfort, stability and solace amid mental health challenges. We owe it to them and to their families to keep advancing this work with care and compassion and science. I’m proud that Illinois is leading the way,” Pritzker said.

The Nov. 12 virtual awards ceremony also recognized Representative Gordon-Booth, who is assistant majority leader, as the Veterans Mental Health Leadership Coalition’s Democratic Legislator of the Year.

“I’ve seen too many instances of men and women coming home and struggling, and, unfortunately, that struggle was met with, frankly, a lack of support and a lack of resources,” said Gordon-Booth, adding that statistics show 40 veterans die daily from addiction, suicide or other self-harm in America. “A one-size-fits-all strategy does not fit the needs of our veterans.”

“Here in Illinois, we decided to do something different. This $6 million investment is going to save lives all across the state of Illinois.”

Saying that research trials from “all over the world” support the effectiveness of psychedelics-based mental health treatments and therapies, Gordon-Booth added, “there is no reason Illinois should not have access to this kind of progress.”

The Peoria Democrat said she regards the Breakthrough Therapies program not as policy, but as “a promise we’ve made to the veterans in our communities. I see this as a promise to those who have given us so much.”

The VMHLC is a 501(c)(19) nonprofit veteran-member coalition created to end the suicide epidemic through veteran-led action.