Water main breaks on Rockford’s State Street

The eastbound curb lane of State Street from Lynmar Court to the 4300 block of State in Rockford is closed for repair of a water main break.

Traffic controls are in place; and citizens are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution when in work zones.

Work is expected to last at least until Monday.

Any questions should be referred to the Public Works Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.