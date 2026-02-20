Wheaton North, grade schools locked down over threat

Wheaton North High School and four nearby grade schools were locked down today over threats made in a 911 call.

For four hours today, Wheaton North was on secure-and-teach status where classroom doors were locked but instruction continued. At 9:30 a.m., the school was placed on secure and teach, and police were dispatched to the school in response to a threat of violence made by phone to 911, indicating an individual was coming to the school with weapons.

According to a police dispatcher, an individual called 911 shortly after 9:20 a.m. and said he and a friend would be at Wheaton North in 30 minutes with AR-15 rifles and other weapons.

Wheaton police and numerous other law enforcement agencies responded to the area to secure the building and conduct a search of the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Longfellow, Sandburg, Washington and Hawthorne schools were also placed on secure and teach due to their proximity to Wheaton North.

At 1:30 p.m. today, the secure and teach at the five schools was lifted as Wheaton police determined there was no threat to schools or the community.

School dismissals occurred as planned and all after-school activities remained as planned.

As an added safety measure, Wheaton police had an increased presence outside of the High School.

Wheaton police classified the incident as “swatting,” a false threat called in to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular location.

The Wheaton Police Department Investigations Unit continues to probe the incident.

“(Community Unit School District) 200, local law enforcement and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office take all threats to schools very seriously, and criminal charges will be pursued where appropriate,” Wheaton police said in a Facebook post. “This type of false threat will not be tolerated in our community.

“CUSD 200 and the Wheaton Police Department are committed to working together as partners to ensure the safety of all students and staff in our community. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation today as we responded to this situation.”