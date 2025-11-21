Woodstock Square security cameras discussed again 

The Woodstock City Council will revisit a proposal to place security cameras around the historic downtown square.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the issue Dec. 2.

The lynchpin is awaiting Mayor Mike Turner’s determination before proceeding with the action.

At issue is the placement of six cameras, in and around Woodstock Square, for use by law enforcement and emergency response personnel. Opponents to the measure state the company collecting the camera data stores information in a cloud format, which is accessible to hackers or various law enforcement agencies with legal authority.

Invasion of privacy fears were raised at the City Council’s Nov. 6 meeting, when nearly two hours of discussion and public comment centered on potential use of the information by federal authorities, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to identify individuals.

The plan did not succeed Nov. 6, based on two 3-3 vote — one for postponing the vote and the other to execute the camera contract.

Turner was absent from the meeting.

Council members Melissa McMahon, Natalie Ziemba, and Darrin Flynn cast votes to delay the vote.

Council members Bob Seegers, Gregg Hanson, and Tony Nierman voted in favor of moving forward with the contract.

Concerns during the public comment also focused on the Atlanta-based firm of Flock Safety, Inc. that also operates the city’s two license plate reader cameras. McMahon said its collection methods and storage were not stringent enough. She pointed out that the council had previously considered the measure, although AI and privacy concerns have advanced since then.

City attorney Timothy Clifton issued his finding that because the mayor was not available for the vote, and the measure did not pass, it can move forward at his discretion.

“We use the company’s license plate readers, which they installed, and this is a different security solution on the square,” said City Administrator Roscoe Stelford. “We were looking at six cameras, meant to give some pretty good coverage. They have a limited focal point … however, they are very clear.

“They also have the ability to move the angle remotely,” he said. “The quality is the type of camera similar to a casino. This is basically another tool for law enforcement.”

The ordinance states the city would lease the six cameras with an unbudgeted expenditure of $21,800 from within the Woodstock Police Department. It may also require an amendment to the city’s 2025-26 operating budget to cover the installation and first year of a three-year agreement. It would be partially funded by a $9,000 Organized Retail Crime Grant through the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Concerns over storage of the data and the cameras’ use for items outside the scope of its intent have been at the center of the controversy.

“Woodstock is considering Flock’s Live Cameras for their town square … and different from our License Plate Reader (LPR) system,” said Paris Lewbel, the company’s public relations officer for the public sector. “Live Video cameras are designed to help law enforcement monitor public spaces in real time and review video after an incident.”

“By default, all LPR and video data are deleted after 30 days, unless a community’s law or policy requires otherwise,” Lewbel said. “All data is stored securely using industry-leading encryption standards including the AES-256, the same level required for sensitive government systems.”

Lewbel also said Flock Safety does not have any contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Agency.

“The customer decides if, when, and with whom, data is shared, and any sharing access can be changed or revoked at any time,” he said.

In May, Flock was involved in a case where a Texas police officer was caught using software on a national license plate reading system to track a woman who had a self-administered abortion. Authorities in Johnson County, Texas later asserted the woman’s family had initiated the response afterwards, as a health-related matter.

In August, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the company had violated Illinois law by sharing license plate data with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and access cameras on Illinois roads to clandestinely monitor drivers. He said the company was running a pilot program with the federal agency, and ordered its access terminated.

“The City Council was notified of the Dec. 2 date, in trying to address the concerns of the community,” said City Administrator Stelford.