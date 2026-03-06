Work continues on 11th Street in Rockford

Work continues on 11th Street from Harrison Avenue to Broadway Street in Rockford.

The cross-walk signals toward the Harrison end of the project are being removed and new signals will be installed. The cross walk will remain open and temporary signs will inform drivers to stop when pedestrians are present.

Also, ComEd is in the project corridor working on the aerial relocation of facilities. Weather permitting, work will begin March 16. Message boards are in place to alert drivers.

For questions regarding the project, contact Rick Rundblade, project manager, at (779) 348-7642.